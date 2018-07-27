Newcastle United have completed the signing of defender Fabian Schar from Deportivo La Coruna.

The Switzerland international has agreed a three-year deal with Rafa Benitez’s side and arrives for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m not like a typical defender,” Schar told the club’s official website of his playing style.

“I of course defend, but I’m quite good with the ball, I like to play. I want to build up the game from behind and I think that is a strength of mine.

“I have also scored some headers – that could also be a strength and hopefully I can use it here.”

Schar is a centre-back who scored two goals and provided two assists in 25 appearances in LaLiga last season.

The 26-year-old been capped 42 times by Switzerland and played three matches at the FIFA 2018 World Cup as they progressed to the round of 16.

He becomes Newcastle’s fourth signing of the summer ahead of their opening fixture of 2018/19 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on 11 August.