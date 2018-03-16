The Sun News
16th March 2018 - New Zealand joins international critics of Russia in nerve-agent case
16th March 2018 - 4 countries to exit list of least developed countries
16th March 2018 - Amina Mohammed celebrates Nigerian women appointed into global positions
16th March 2018 - Soyinka gets pushback for call to declare Fulani herdsmen terrorists
16th March 2018 - Anxiety as Argungu River dries up
16th March 2018 - Ogun school murders: Suspect says “frustration” drove him to kill
16th March 2018 - I’m retiring but ’ll continue mentoring next generation of cake makers – Tosan Jemide
16th March 2018 - Day Tuface’s daughter, Isabella, led Walk for Kids’ campaign
16th March 2018 - Hit and run driver almost killed me -Duro Ikujenyo, ex-Fela pianist
Home / World News / New Zealand joins international critics of Russia in nerve-agent case

New Zealand joins international critics of Russia in nerve-agent case

— 16th March 2018

dpa/NAN

New Zealand has joined Britain, the United States, Germany and France in condemning Russia over the nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in England.

“Despite the international outcry, the Russian reaction has been cynical, sarcastic and inadequate,” New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, the leaders of U.S., France, Germany and Britain issued joint statement holding Russia responsible for the use of military-grade nerve agent in poisoning Sergei Skripal, 66 and his daughter, Yulia, 33.

The event took place in the English city of Salisbury.

“Outrage at the brazen and callous use of chemical weapons in a UK town is fully justified.

“This attack left three people seriously injured, including a police officer who assisted at the scene, and potentially threatened many more,” Ardern said.

Ardern also told newsmen that plans to restart trade talks with Russia, which were suspended in 2014 had been put on the ice.

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

