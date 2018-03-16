New Zealand joins international critics of Russia in nerve-agent case

dpa/NAN

New Zealand has joined Britain, the United States, Germany and France in condemning Russia over the nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in England.

“Despite the international outcry, the Russian reaction has been cynical, sarcastic and inadequate,” New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, the leaders of U.S., France, Germany and Britain issued joint statement holding Russia responsible for the use of military-grade nerve agent in poisoning Sergei Skripal, 66 and his daughter, Yulia, 33.

The event took place in the English city of Salisbury.

“Outrage at the brazen and callous use of chemical weapons in a UK town is fully justified.

“This attack left three people seriously injured, including a police officer who assisted at the scene, and potentially threatened many more,” Ardern said.

Ardern also told newsmen that plans to restart trade talks with Russia, which were suspended in 2014 had been put on the ice.