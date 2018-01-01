The Sun News
Home / National / New Year: Secondus salutes Babangida, Jonathan

New Year: Secondus salutes Babangida, Jonathan

— 1st January 2018

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has commended former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) for his undying dedication and commitment to enthroning democracy in Nigeria and his steadfastness in promoting democratic ideals in the country.

In a statement marking the 2018 New Year day, Secondus identified significant contributions made by IBB to develop democracy in Nigeria in general and the PDP in particular.

” Your commitment and dedication to the Peoples Democratic Party, our great party which you and other patriotic leaders founded and nurtured has continued to bring joy to the entire members of the party”

“Sir over the years you stood by the PDP even at the most difficult period which we experienced in the year 2017″ He said

” We are grateful to you Sir and wish you unlimited happiness and good health in the new year and many more years ahead”.

“Your Excellency we salute your sense of statesmanship and firm faith in the PDP agenda.
Happy New Year General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.”

In the same vein, Secondus also sent his heartfelt felicitations to the former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on the celebration of the New Year.

In another message, Prince Secondus commended the spirit of statesmanship demonstrated by Jonathan within the party ranks.

His message to the former President reads thus, *In the year 2017 , you stood firmly through thick and thin with our great party, the PDP during the most trying moments, you deployed your impeccable leadership quality and experience to successfully navigate the turbulent tide into the right path which culminated at the successful national elective convention that the party held on December 9, 2017″.
“Indeed you are a statesman an epitome of hope and peace in Africa’s democracy and at home”. Secondus stressed.
The entire members of our great party wish you unlimited happiness and good health in the year 2018.
Happy New Year Your Excellency, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.”

