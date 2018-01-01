The Sun News
Latest
1st January 2018 - New Year, great expectations
1st January 2018 - 2017 Verdict: Mr. President, lead us well
1st January 2018 - The controversial $1bn insurgency fund
1st January 2018 - Senate’s investigation of MDCN assessment exam (1)
1st January 2018 - George Weah and the future of Liberia
1st January 2018 - Wike assures Rivers people of sustained projects delivery
1st January 2018 - Akure indigenes decry poor development
1st January 2018 - Lagos procures N2.5bn health equipment
1st January 2018 - Igbere community honours Kalu
1st January 2018 - Saraki, Dogara, IBB, Atiku, Wike, Kalu felicitate with Nigerians
Home / Opinion / New Year, great expectations

New Year, great expectations

— 1st January 2018

The Year 2017 has ended with its numerous challenges that tried the souls of many Nigerians. The New Year, 2018, is here with hopes of better times for the nation and its people.  2017 was unquestionably a very difficult year for many Nigerians. It began gloomily, with crude oil, Nigeria’s main revenue earner, selling at about $49 per barrel in January, inflation standing at 17.9 in the first quarter; and the economy deeply in the throes of a debilitating recession.

However, the nation officially exited the recession some months ago, but inflation, which gradually inched downwards mid-year to 15.9 per cent, spiralled to 19.01 in the latest figures for 2017. Unemployment, which was 14.2 per cent in the first quarter of the year, now stands at an unbearable 18.88 per cent. Power supply remained epileptic virtually throughout the year, although now put at “over 5000 megawatts”, while a harrowing fuel shortage messed up the yuletide for all.  Food inflation was high, the business climate was bleak, but rising oil prices, which edged up to $70 a barrel in the last week of the year, promise a better outlook for our beleaguered economy and the citizens.    

Beyond the economics, last year produced several moments of national anxiety, including 120 days in which President Muhammadu Buhari’s health issues gave many Nigerians the jitters.  The Niger Delta Avengers threatened renewed militancy in the Niger Delta region and for a few months, created grave uncertainties about the safety of oil activities.  The Federal Government, after initial hesitation, began a peace negotiation which eventually resolved the issues and restored peace. Oil production is now at about 2.2 million barrels per day, raising hopes of economic stability if the government succeeds in sustaining the peace in the region by meeting the needs of the people.

A spirited debate about restructuring of the Nigerian federation created division, especially between some regions in the North which firmly opposed it and much of the South, which solidly supported it. 

Infrastructural deficiencies continue to dog the country.  Many of our expressways were so bad that they were described as death traps. They still are. Power supply remained a big problem for both industrial and domestic consumers.  The rail system, except the short strip from Kaduna to Abuja, did not witness much improvement. 

The performance of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in terms of its campaign promises has been mixed.  The government did not make a dent on unemployment figures.  The war on corruption was resisted all the way and frustrated in the courts.  The President made little effort to get his party members and his government to buy into the fight.  Several sensational corruption recoveries were made through the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but there were no serious trials or convictions of corrupt politicians.

Nigerians should, however, look towards the new year with optimism. Agricultural growth is up 3.06 per cent and the industrial sector by a surprising 8.83 per cent, thanks chiefly to mining.  The external reserve rose to a whopping $34 billion.  Oil price is likely to hold steady, thus the economic outlook appears bright.

Security is still problematic.  The most troubling is the carnage by Fulani herdsmen for the simple reason that the Federal Government has adopted a policy of willful neglect of the problem, burying its head in the sand like the proverbial ostrich, thereby eliciting great resentment in the country.  Boko Haram’s continued onslaught is a ringing testimony to the intelligence failure of the Nigerian military.  No amount of armaments would turn the tide of the war until the intelligence situation is rectified.  The selling of Nigerians as slaves in Libya is a national disgrace for which a stiff price ought to be paid by Libya and the slave gangsters behind the inhuman trade.  But, until the Nigerian government begins to respect the dignity, life and worth of Nigerians at home, our people will continue to be victims of predators abroad.

The new year presents the Buhari government another opportunity to put its hands firmly on the plough and address the challenges troubling the people. It must swiftly address the power supply problem that has put many industries out of business. It should revamp the educational and health sectors and make a last ditch attempt to rout the Boko Haram insurgency. Insecurity is rife in the country with armed robbers and kidnappers having a field day. There is no sign yet that the government has got a handle to this problem.

Therefore, all hands should be on deck to rejig the country’s security infrastructure so that Nigerians can live peaceably. Enabling environment should be provided for businesses to thrive while greater attention and funding should be accorded the rehabilitation and development of public infrastructure. 

2018 is a pre-election year. We urge the government not be tempted to unduly concentrate on campaign issues but speed up the machinery for delivery on its campaign promises. The school feeding programme, the N5000 stipend for the most vulnerable Nigerians and massive job creation are some of the government’s promises that are yet to be fulfilled.

We congratulate Nigerians on this new year and hope for a happier, safer and more prosperous year for all.      

responsibilities. The Federal Government should also ensure adequate supply of petrol so that the people can travel with ease. We wish all our readers and Christian brethren a merry Christmas celebration.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike assures Rivers people of sustained projects delivery

— 1st January 2018

• Tasks Ekpeye ethnic nationality on unity From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that 2018 will be another year of sustained execution of developmental projects across the state. The governor said his administration will intensify efforts at keeping campaign promises to the Rivers people in 2018. In a New…

  • Akure indigenes decry poor development

    — 1st January 2018

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A group, under the aegis of the Akure Patriots, in Ondo State, yesterday expressed worry on the inability of indigenes of the town holding political offices to deliver dividends of democracy. The group said hose who had represented the town in the past had not brought meaningful development to the town….

  • Lagos procures N2.5bn health equipment

    — 1st January 2018

    By Doris Obinna   Lagos State Government has procured healthcare equipment worth N2.5 billion as well as renovated and upgraded health facilities in the state. According to the state Commissioner for health, Dr. Jide Idris, the feat, which was achieved under the giant stride of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration, is to improve the healthcare of…

  • Igbere community honours Kalu

    — 1st January 2018

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has been conferred with the Pillar of Infrastructural and Human development award in Igbere community. Kalu, one of the illustrious sons of Igbere in Bende Local Government Area, was given the award during the Afo Ukwu Igbere triennial mass return/retirement ceremony of age…

  • Saraki, Dogara, IBB, Atiku, Wike, Kalu felicitate with Nigerians

    — 1st January 2018

    20 die in Jigawa, Ogun on New Year eveFrom Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta NO fewer than 20 persons were confirmed dead in two separate road crashes that occurred yesterday in Jigawa and Ogun states. While 15 were killed in the crash that involved an Opel salon car with registration number AA 664…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share