The Sun News
Latest
31st December 2017 - New Year: Dogara, Lasun task Nigerians on unity
31st December 2017 - Scarcity: Black market petrol booms in Kano
31st December 2017 - Army orders investigation into alleged extortion by soldiers
31st December 2017 - 15 dead on New Year eve auto crash in Jigawa
31st December 2017 - New year resolution – you must monitor your health.
31st December 2017 - Buhari under fire over appointment of 8 dead persons into boards
31st December 2017 - Army begins online recruitment of applicants
31st December 2017 - 2018: Expect vibrant opposition, Secondus tells Nigerians 
31st December 2017 - Rivers APC leaders gain recognition by insulting me – Wike
31st December 2017 - Moses: 2017 EPL title my biggest achievement
Home / National / New Year: Dogara, Lasun task Nigerians on unity

New Year: Dogara, Lasun task Nigerians on unity

— 31st December 2017
From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Nigerians  to renew their commitment to the unity and progress of the country.
Describing Nigerians as a people of common destiny in his New year message, the Speaker called on  Nigerians to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year to strengthen the bonds of unity and solidarity.
Dogara, who commended the resilience and determination of Nigerians in the midst of daunting challenges, expressed optimism that better days are ahead.
” The new year presents an opportunity for stock taking and a strong resolve to sustain the gains of Nigerias exit from economic  recession.  Improvement of Nigerias economy, security and welfare of Nigerians must remain our priority in the new year”, he stated.
According to Dogara,  the House of Representatives will continue to pass laws that will better the lives of Nigerians, create conducive business environment for investment and secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.
‎‎Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sulaimon Lasun Yussuff in his New Year message, appealed to Nigerians to support  President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 as he works on addressing some of the challenges confronting the country.
Lasun who called on Nigerians within and outside the country, to pray for the progress of Nigeria, also reminded Nigerians that the country can only experience  development in an atmosphere where peace reigns.
He therefore stressed the need for Nigerians to eschew‎ violence, bitterness and suspicion in the coming year.
Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

New Year: Dogara, Lasun task Nigerians on unity

— 31st December 2017

From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Nigerians  to renew their commitment to the unity and progress of the country. Describing Nigerians as a people of common destiny in his New year message, the Speaker called on  Nigerians to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year…

  • Scarcity: Black market petrol booms in Kano

    — 31st December 2017

    Black market petrol is booming in Kano as the scarcity of the product persists. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many filling stations in the commercial city have shut down with the exception of the NNPC Mega station at Hotoro area and the few stations owned by a popular marketer, AA Rano. A…

  • Army orders investigation into alleged extortion by soldiers

    — 31st December 2017

    The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has ordered investigation into alleged extortion of motorists by soldiers on the Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala road in Borno. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said in a statement on Sunday that the order followed the complaint by a man, who identified himself as “DanBorno” on…

  • 15 dead on New Year eve auto crash in Jigawa

    — 31st December 2017

    From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse No fewer than 15 passengers were confirmed dead after a ghastly motor accident involving an Opel  salon ‎car with registration number AA 664 DRA that collided with an oncoming truck with registration number XA 779 NSR at Gagararwa local government of Jigawa State. The accident which occurred in the early morning…

  • Buhari under fire over appointment of 8 dead persons into boards

    — 31st December 2017

    It confirms FG, APC’s incompetence –PDP By Olakunle Olafioye and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Some Nigerians yesterday expressed outrage over the inclusion of  no fewer than eight dead Nigerians on the list of appointments into the governing boards of agencies and parastatals describing the gaffe as a reflection of how the APC-led government administers the country….

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share