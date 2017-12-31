New Year: Dogara, Lasun task Nigerians on unity

From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to the unity and progress of the country.

Describing Nigerians as a people of common destiny in his New year message, the Speaker called on Nigerians to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year to strengthen the bonds of unity and solidarity.

Dogara, who commended the resilience and determination of Nigerians in the midst of daunting challenges, expressed optimism that better days are ahead.

” The new year presents an opportunity for stock taking and a strong resolve to sustain the gains of Nigerias exit from economic recession. Improvement of Nigerias economy, security and welfare of Nigerians must remain our priority in the new year”, he stated.

According to Dogara, the House of Representatives will continue to pass laws that will better the lives of Nigerians, create conducive business environment for investment and secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

‎‎Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sulaimon Lasun Yussuff in his New Year message, appealed to Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 as he works on addressing some of the challenges confronting the country.

Lasun who called on Nigerians within and outside the country, to pray for the progress of Nigeria, also reminded Nigerians that the country can only experience development in an atmosphere where peace reigns.

He therefore stressed the need for Nigerians to eschew‎ violence, bitterness and suspicion in the coming year.