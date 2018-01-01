The Sun News
New Year: Dankwambo felicitates with Nigerians, preaches tolerance

— 1st January 2018

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has felicitated with Nigerians for witnessing the New Year, urging the people to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, understanding, hard work, sincerity and honesty in all their dealings.
Dankwambo made the call in his New Year message to the people of Gombe State made available to journalists on Monday.
The governor noted that these qualities should be the yardstick guiding his administration as well as the conduct of the people in the quest to build a prosperous Gombe State.
He urged particularly the youths to embark on meaningful ventures to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the state.
While calling on the people to begin the New Year with renewed vigour, determination and resolute commitment to reposition the state on the path of progress and development, Dankwambo stressed that his administration would continue to operate an open door policy predicated on the principles of justice, equity and fair play.
He pledged to further enhance the wellbeing of the people of the state through the provision of socio-economic infrastructure and equal opportunities to all.
“I enjoin you to live in peace with one another as no meaningful progress can ever be achieved without peace and tranquility,” Dankwambo said.
He emphasized that his administration would not shirk its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people, adding that the state government would continue to support and cooperate with security agencies to combat all forms of criminal activities.

