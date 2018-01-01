The Sun News
Latest
1st January 2018 - New Year: Anambra governor pardons 71 convicts
1st January 2018 - New Year: Dankwambo felicitates with Nigerians, preaches tolerance
1st January 2018 - Freezing temperatures, tight security in U.S usher in New Year
1st January 2018 - Weah says Liberia ‘open for business’, vows to fight corruption
1st January 2018 - Police nab notorious kidnap kingpin, gang in Delta
1st January 2018 - Costa Rican plane crash kills 12, including 10 US citizens
1st January 2018 - Several missing after boat capsizes in Indonesia
1st January 2018 - Restructuring not Nigeria’s problem – Buhari
1st January 2018 - New Year, great expectations
1st January 2018 - 2017 Verdict: Mr. President, lead us well
Home / National / New Year: Anambra governor pardons 71 convicts

New Year: Anambra governor pardons 71 convicts

— 1st January 2018

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has granted varying levels of pardon to no fewer than 71 convicted prisoners in the southeast state.

The pardon, according to the news bulletin of the state’s Ministry of Information, is part of the governor’s opening executive actions for the New Year.

Of the number, 58 had been serving various jail terms for criminal offences, including stealing, assault, arson, malicious damages, kidnapping, rape and fraud.

The convicts were released immediately as directed by Obiano from prisons in Awka, Aguata, Onitsha and Nnewi.

The bulletin, quoting a statement from Anambra State Government said the Anambra State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy made the recommendations to Obiano.

Some of the pardoned include eight murder convicts whose sentences have been commuted to life, with two recommended for psychiatric homes.

Two of such offenders had spent 14 years each, one spent 10 years, two 9 years each, while one had spent five and another two spent three years each.

Others reprieved include two murder convicts and two convicted for armed robbery, currently serving their terms in the Enugu Prisons.

The bulletin noted that three are to be released, while one has his 21-year term commuted to 10-year sentence.

One inmate, convicted for manslaughter and undergoing a life sentence, has now had his sentence commuted to a 21-year term.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

New Year: Anambra governor pardons 71 convicts

— 1st January 2018

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has granted varying levels of pardon to no fewer than 71 convicted prisoners in the southeast state. The pardon, according to the news bulletin of the state’s Ministry of Information, is part of the governor’s opening executive actions for the New Year. Of the number, 58 had been serving various…

  • New Year: Dankwambo felicitates with Nigerians, preaches tolerance

    — 1st January 2018

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has felicitated with Nigerians for witnessing the New Year, urging the people to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, understanding, hard work, sincerity and honesty in all their dealings. Dankwambo made the call in his New Year message to the people of Gombe State made…

  • Police nab notorious kidnap kingpin, gang in Delta

    — 1st January 2018

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta State police command has recorded a major breakthrough its ongoing war against violent crimes by arresting the members of a notorious kidnap gang that had terrorized residents of Warri and its environs and had been on its wanted list for sometime now. The gang led by one Anthony Ogbalor,…

  • Restructuring not Nigeria’s problem – Buhari

    — 1st January 2018

    •Promises massive infrastructure, better economy in 2018  By Cosmas Omegoh President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed hopes of restructuring the country under his watch, contending that what is wrong with the country at the moment is not its structure but the process. Buhari, who made this clear in his traditional New Year address to the nation,…

  • Wike assures Rivers people of sustained projects delivery

    — 1st January 2018

    • Tasks Ekpeye ethnic nationality on unity From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that 2018 will be another year of sustained execution of developmental projects across the state. The governor said his administration will intensify efforts at keeping campaign promises to the Rivers people in 2018. In a New…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share