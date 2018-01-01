New Year: Anambra governor pardons 71 convicts

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has granted varying levels of pardon to no fewer than 71 convicted prisoners in the southeast state.

The pardon, according to the news bulletin of the state’s Ministry of Information, is part of the governor’s opening executive actions for the New Year.

Of the number, 58 had been serving various jail terms for criminal offences, including stealing, assault, arson, malicious damages, kidnapping, rape and fraud.

The convicts were released immediately as directed by Obiano from prisons in Awka, Aguata, Onitsha and Nnewi.

The bulletin, quoting a statement from Anambra State Government said the Anambra State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy made the recommendations to Obiano.

Some of the pardoned include eight murder convicts whose sentences have been commuted to life, with two recommended for psychiatric homes.

Two of such offenders had spent 14 years each, one spent 10 years, two 9 years each, while one had spent five and another two spent three years each.

Others reprieved include two murder convicts and two convicted for armed robbery, currently serving their terms in the Enugu Prisons.

The bulletin noted that three are to be released, while one has his 21-year term commuted to 10-year sentence.

One inmate, convicted for manslaughter and undergoing a life sentence, has now had his sentence commuted to a 21-year term.

(Source: NAN)