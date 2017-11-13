The Sun News
Latest
13th November 2017 - New UNESCO chief brushes off US pullout
13th November 2017 - Kebbi court remands two for allegedly defiling minor, homosexual act
13th November 2017 - Laureates College boosts Arts, exhibits over 90 Students’ collection
13th November 2017 - Reekado Banks, other star artistes for 2017 Ibadan Countdown Festival show
13th November 2017 - Dankwambo, Goje feud after Aisha Buhari’s visit
13th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Kalu tasks voters to key state into ruling party
13th November 2017 - Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch in first visit to Saudi Arabia
13th November 2017 - JAMB meets ‘critical stakeholders’ to review UTME
13th November 2017 - N’ Korean soldier shot while defecting to South
13th November 2017 - Saudi Arabia to reopen Yemen’s airports, seaports
Home / World News / New UNESCO chief brushes off US pullout

New UNESCO chief brushes off US pullout

— 13th November 2017

UNESCO’s new chief on Monday brushed aside the United States’ decision to walk out of the UN cultural body, saying the organisation had survived long periods without Washington before.

Former French culture minister Audrey Azoulay, elected on Friday to head UNESCO, said the US was “not the beginning and end” of the agency.

The US and Israel both announced their pullout last month, accusing UNESCO of “anti-Israel bias”.

Azoulay said Washington’s decision was not “a complete surprise, bearing in mind the United States’ current position on multilateralism”.

“It’s a sovereign decision by a state that I respect, but which at the same time is not the beginning and end of UNESCO,” she told France Inter radio.

“There have been long periods at UNESCO — more than 15 years — without the United States, which ultimately came back.”

She added she did not think quitting was in the US’ interest and said UNESCO would continue “working with American civil society, American universities and American scientists”.

The US walked out of the 195-member organisation once before in 1984 over alleged financial mismanagement and claims of anti-US bias.

It returned in 2002, but in 2011 then president Barack Obama cut off funding after UNESCO’s members voted to admit Palestine as a full member.

US ally Israel similarly pulled the funding plug, leaving UNESCO short of more than 20 percent of its budget.

Both countries announced on October 12 that they were leaving the organisation outright after a series of resolutions condemning Israel.

US President Donald Trump has already dismayed European partners by pulling out of the Paris climate change agreement and leaving the fate of the hard-fought Iran nuclear deal in the hands of Congress.

Azoulay, due to be sworn in Monday, has inherited an embattled agency accused of bloated bureaucracy and political bias, as well as struggling with a cash shortage.

Best known for its World Heritage sites including the Grand Canyon and the Great Wall of China, UNESCO also promotes education and pushes for improvements on social issues such as gender equality. (France24)

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kebbi court remands two for allegedly defiling minor, homosexual act

— 13th November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi     A Magistrate Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, presided over by Magistrate Abubakar Atiku has ordered that two accused persons, one Bashir Samaila and Faruq Abubakar,  be remanded in prison for allegedly defiling minor and having anal sex with a teenager boy.     The accused persons were arrested…

  • Laureates College boosts Arts, exhibits over 90 Students’ collection

    — 13th November 2017

    From: Segun Adio As part of efforts to boost the Arts sector in the country, the  Laureates College, has exhibited over 90 of its students’ collections before the public. The exhibition was held over the weekend. An exhibition of Arts and Craft by Laureates College Students, tagged, “Renaissance”, of over 90 collections exhibited by the students,…

  • Reekado Banks, other star artistes for 2017 Ibadan Countdown Festival show

    — 13th November 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The popular musical star, Reekado Banks will, this December, graced Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to perform in this year’s annual Ibadan Countdown Festival. The entertainment show is an annual event that showcases musical stars and their upcoming ones coupled with other craftsmanship display and talents to lighten the moods of…

  • Dankwambo, Goje feud after Aisha Buhari’s visit

    — 13th November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The recent visit to Gombe State by the wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has sparked a row between former governor Danjuma Goje and incumbent Governor of the state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo. Goje had accused Dankwambo of betraying him since becoming governor in 2011. Mrs. Buhari visited Gombe State, last…

  • Anambra guber: Kalu tasks voters to key state into ruling party

    — 13th November 2017

        Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has reaffirmed its party’s determination to unseat the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) state government in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State. According to him, the APC will do all it can to convince Anambra…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share