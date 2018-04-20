New telenovela, Wildflower, debuts on StarTimes

A new telenovela, Wildflower, will hit the television screens from Wednesday April 25, on StarTimes Novela E Plus, channel 128 and 057.

According to the Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes, Abosede Adewara, Wildflower will thrill its audiences across the nation.

The series tells the story of Lily, the lead character, who is a wild flower in a field of roses. In a cruel twist of fate, Lily’s parents die at the ruthless hands of the Ardientes, a powerful political clan. Orphaned at a young age, she is left with no choice but to fend for herself.

While the Ardientes thought, she was long dead, she survives, and is taken under the wing of a fearless woman named Prianka, who molds her to be just the same. Lily takes on a new identity, assuming the name of Prianka’s daughter, Ivy.

Hungry for justice, Lily returns to her hometown and everything goes according to plan, until she crosses paths with her long-lost childhood friend, Diego Ardiente Torillo and then the twist begins.

Wildflower is an intriguing and suspense-filled series from the very first episode. The 2017 Philippine revenge drama television series stars Maja Salvador, together with an ensemble cast and is scheduled to air Monday to Thursday from 5:50pm exclusively on StarTimes.