The ’new task’ before Anenih @ 85

At 85, the Iyasele (Prime Minister) of Esanland, Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih has fulfilled the famous quote of Voltaire, to wit: “God gave us the gift of life; it is up to us to give ourselves the gift of living well.” Truly, Pa Anenih is an embodiment of the mercies of God and the gift of life. He has also been a beneficiary of good life, living well for himself and his community.

It is therefore appropriate for family members, friends and well wishers to expect the octogenarian to savour this graceful period and celebrate, having advanced well in age. But, he has decided to toe the path of asceticism and abnegation, principally because of the sad state of the nation that has witnessed so much losses, bloodshed and instability. Having appreciated the effort being made by government and influential Nigerians in restoring peace and stabilizing the nation, he had called on well meaning Nigerians to join in prayer for God’s intervention to restore peace in our nation.

This is commitment to nationhood even in his old age and out of politics. The fact that his life is an epitome of commitment to the political growth and stability in Nigeria is the reason he is inextricably concerned about the state of the nation. It understandably still weighs heavily on his mind.

Therefore, Irrespective of the feelings and concern that we may have for the old man, it is only fair and wise, to concede to him on his decision not to host a party to celebrate the attainment of a milestone of 85 years on earth on account of the sad state of the nation. Indeed, beyond political contemplations, he has acted in accordance with Biblical injunctions, in Titus chapter two verse two, which says: “Older men are to be sober-minded, dignified, self-controlled, sound in faith, in love, and in steadfastness.”

He is surely grateful to God; he has expressed his profound gratitude to God and the people of Nigeria in his statement to the nation. The myth in a man is dictated not necessarily by what he has done or achieved, but also by the tasks he has set for himself to achieve while still alive. As Nigeria sails into the tempest of another slippery election period, there appears to be a new task before Pa Anenih, which, coincidentally can better be discharged with old age: the personal burden of providing wise counsel on political engagements and good governance.

