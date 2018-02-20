The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - New raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 45 civilians
20th February 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Benue/Nassarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders in Abuja
20th February 2018 - JUST IN: Hunkuyi faction APC office demolished in Kaduna
20th February 2018 - 2019: Delta APC denies zoning governorship ticket
20th February 2018 - TSA monthly savings hit N24.7b
20th February 2018 - DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia
20th February 2018 - IBB salutes FRSC at 30, says ‘It’s weathered the storm’
20th February 2018 - ‘I’m alive, well, happy’ – Sylvester Stallone denies death rumour
20th February 2018 - Moses wins Nigerian Player of the Year award
20th February 2018 - Project monitoring, evaluation key to sustainable economic devt –Obaseki
Home / World News / New raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 45 civilians

New raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 45 civilians

— 20th February 2018

France24

Fresh air strikes hit the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Tuesday killing 45 civilians as a ferocious regime bombing campaign entered its third day, a monitor said.

Twelve children were among the dead, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the war.

Tuesday’s raids followed Eastern Ghouta’s bloodiest day in three years.

At least 127 civilians, among them 39 children, were killed by air strikes or rocket or artillery fire on Monday, the Observatory said.

Held by rebels since 2012, Eastern Ghouta is the last opposition pocket around Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad is keen to retake it with an apparently imminent ground assault.

Al-Watan newspaper, which is close to the government, said on Tuesday that the bombing campaign “comes ahead of a vast operation on Ghouta, which may start on the ground at any moment.”

Rebels based in the enclave often fire rockets and mortar rounds into residential neighbourhoods of east Damascus.

On Tuesday, at least two people were killed and 13 wounded by rebel fire on the capital, state television reported.

Latest

HAPPENING NOW: Benue/Nassarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders in Abuja

— 20th February 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is currently meeting with stakeholders from Benue and Nassarawa states to find a lasting solution to  the incessant attacks by herdsmen. The meeting which is being attended by government officials and traditional rulers from the two states, also has members of the Miyeti Allah Cattle…

  • JUST IN: Hunkuyi faction APC office demolished in Kaduna

    — 20th February 2018

    The Kaduna head office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction, led by Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi which had earlier suspended Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, has been demolished. It was alleged that the demolition was carried out under the supervision of armed security personnel and some suspected thugs. The team which pulled down the…

  • 2019: Delta APC denies zoning governorship ticket

    — 20th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has said that the governorship ticket for the 2019 election has not been zoned to any senatorial district in the state. The party said the contest for the ticket is not the exclusive preserve of any zone but that eligible aspirants, irrespective of senatorial…

  • TSA monthly savings hit N24.7b

    — 20th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The strict implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has increased the earnings of the Federal Government to a whopping sum of N24.7 billion monthly. A Professor of Economics from Nassarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, who made the disclosure while making an in-depth…

  • DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia

    — 20th February 2018

    Felix Olunkwa, Umuahia The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abia State, on Monday, sealed seven filling stations in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, for selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the government-approved price of N145 per litre. In a chat with Daily Sun at the City Base Hilltop Filling Station Umuahia, Manager Operations of DRR…

