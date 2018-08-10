– The Sun News
Home / Editorial / New political realignments
POLITICAL REALIGNMENTS

New political realignments

— 10th August 2018

The last fortnight has witnessed a gale of political realignments in the form of political party defections, resignation from political parties, resignation from political positions, dismissals from state cabinets and the impeachment and attempted impeachment of some high state officials.

The war of words among the major political parties has tended to raise tension within the polity over these events. The attempted illegalities have raised the spectre of the old era of disregard for constitutional prescriptions. The activities of security agencies, especially the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), have been scary to say the least.

READ ALSO: Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized

Yet, it must be admitted that the political season is upon us and it would be a surprise if such realignments did not happen less than seven months to the general election. The most sensational incident was the attempt to impeach the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, who changed his party affiliation by resigning from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joining the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The movement of 14 Senators and 35 members of the House of Representatives from the ruling party to the opposition was also remarkable, not least the defection of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the No. 3 man in the government, from the ruling party to the opposition. The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulfatah Ahmed, both changed their political party memberships from the ruling APC to the main opposition PDP. The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, was impeached, but the courts halted the swearing-in ceremony of his successor; the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, abruptly resigned when the Kano State House of Assembly seemed intent on beginning the process for his impeachment. In many parts of the country, political movement, lis ongoing in readiness for the general election which begins in a few months.

READ ALSO: Kano dep. gov. Hafiz Abubakar resigns

When seven members of the Benue State House of Assembly led by a speaker who had earlier been impeached were shepherded into the House to issue a notice of impeachment to Governor Ortom, Nigerians had good reasons to be greatly alarmed. It was not merely that it was unconstitutional, illegal and against due process in every detail, it was a sad reminder of the early years of the Fourth Republic when politicians ganged up, ignored strict constitutional dictates, and removed governors with the active complicity of the then President.

The constitutional procedure for the impeachment of governors and deputy governors is well spelled out in Section 188 (1-12) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended). It is specific and unambiguous and had been further clarified by decisions of the Supreme Court. Such a governor must be accused of acts of gross misconduct by not less than one-third of members of the House of Assembly. Benue has a 30-member house; seven members are not close to the required number. Two-thirds of the members must vote for the accused to be investigated. A resolution of the House supported by not less than two-thirds majority of all members is required for the removal of the governor after the governor had been adjudged guilty of acts of gross misconduct.

Constitutional atrocities like the impeachment of Governor Joshua Dariye of Plateau State in November 2006 by a clique of five House members were reversed by the Supreme Court. The impeachment of Rashidi Ladoja by 18 as opposed to 20 members required by the Constitution was equally reversed by the Supreme Court.

The misuse of the security organisations is troubling. We urge the leaders of those organisations to realise they are expected to exercise utmost impartiality in political matters. Nigerians should not be worried about party defections, the Constitution provides freedom of association, and should not be troubled by attempts at impeachment.

READ ALSO: NASS exodus: We respect defectors’ right to political association – APC

The Constitution has taken care of these issues. The only missing link is the absence of sanctions against those who deliberately attempt to misuse those powers. That is the next assignment for the National Assembly.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 10th August 2018 at 6:30 am
    Reply

    The clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy are only looking for hiding place in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. There’s no hiding place for the clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy must go down with the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

