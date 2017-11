… Nomination meeting holds Thursday

From: Moshood Adebayo

The 14th Olota of Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, the commercial hub of Ogun State, is expected to emerge next month.

One of the town’s kingmakers, Chief Dehinde Ajani Wadudu, who made the disclosure, on Friday, said the Ijemo-Isolosi that is next to produce the 14th Olota had been given a 14-day ultimatum to present their candidate.

The last Olota, Oba Moshood Alani Osayintola Oyede, joined his ancestors on May 25, 2016, after 19 years on the throne.

There are three ruling houses that rotate Olota stool among themselves since 1621, when Oba Akinsewa Ogbolu ascended the Awori throne.

Aside from Ijemo-Isolosi, that has received the government’s nod to present the next Olota, other royal houses are the Ikowogbe and Ileshi Ruling Houses.

