New Nigeria will emerge after 2019 –Primate Ayodele

PropheT Ayodele Elijah, the General Overseer of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed that Nigeria is in a sinking ship, and advised the people to seek God’s intervention. In an interview with Saturday Sun’s VERA WISDOM-BASSEY, the cleric reveals what lies ahead for the country and President Muhammadu Buhari, among other issues.

You predicted in 2007 that Nigeria was in for a long time in recession. Aren’t we due for exit as government’s reports seem to indicate?

You can see yourself. Is dollar back to N100 or N120, N130? Despite enough money being injected into the economy, just to see that the Naira stabilizes against the dollar, the policy has yet to make our Naira stable. This is because the people that are in authority don’t know what they are doing and that is why they are not getting it right. And the ship of Nigeria is in the middle of the sea, about to sink. Let us pray that Nigeria doesn’t sink. That’s the most important thing. Let them pray very well that the country will not sink, because everything from head to toe has been disorganized. We need God’s divine intervention to stabilize the country.

Nigerians are suffering but smiling. We still believe that it will be well one day. Before the activities of the kidnappers, I’ve predicted it will go in another direction. Are we not seeing it now? Even the Boko Haram, the security agents have not defeated them. We are still struggling against the terrorists and Nigeria may run into debts, despite the money they have been borrowing. And I am saying it that the Villa is vacant. There will be New Nigeria after 2019.

This New Nigeria you are seeing in 2019…

(Cuts in) The New Nigeria is coming after 2019, not in 2019. It is God that will send a Messiah to the country but the Igbo cannot be president now. They should just forget it. Nnamdi Kanu will not actualize Biafra. But it will cost Nigeria a lot if government fails to take the right step now. What Kanu is doing will cost Nigeria a lot, and it can destabilize certain parts of the country. Nigeria will disintegrate, but the time is still far.

Do you have a certain time/year in mind?

About 2040, between 2034 to 2040, you would see that the country will disintegrate. You know that the North doesn’t want the country to break, the South West doesn’t want it, some Igbo people do not want it. Then, some parts of South West want it but they cannot come out to say it.

One, there is no unity of interest. Secondly, like what Nnamdi Kanu is doing, the Nigerian government is sleeping and it is dangerous because by the time it wakes up, the guy might have gone far, and it will cause Nigeria so much setback.

Is he working underground?

Don’t you see what he’s doing. Is he working underground? They are having their own security, and there are people who are behind it financially, within the country and outside So, the Biafrans are causing another form of terrorism for the nation, so government must wake up to this challenge. They should not just stay and say he is not serious; the court issue is there but government must wake up to the situation quickly.

In what way?

I will disclose this when we release our book- ‘Warning To A Nation’. It is a prophecy book. It entails the way government will tackle this issue, to get everlasting solution. Biafra may come later but it is not Nnamdi Kanu that will actualize it and some of these agitators will experience it when the time comes.

Climatic conditions will wreakmore havoc in Nigeria. I spoke so many things, but I don’t want to talk much because we have a book that is coming up and will talk explicitly on this.

On the ASUU thing, government is just toying with the education of Nigerians; tomorrow’s leaders. I’ve said it that there is a curse that must be reversed. That Tafewa Belawa curse, if we don’t put it in order, it will be causing cracks to this nation. That curse is chasing this country.

The US said the administration of Buhari has done better managing the scarce resources during the recession, unlike the former administration of Goodluck Jonathan that was wasteful. Do you agree with this position?

God did not tell me anything about that because I am not a politician. I am talking on the basis of what God told me. I am not an analyst nor an economist; it’s only those people who can say something on that. The PDP is trying to re-group, they need prayers, a lot of prayers for that matter because that APC broom signifies a lot of things spiritually. Meanwhile, if APC keeps accepting people, they will crack the party. APC is on the verge of troubles. They will remove Oyegun. Magu will try but his effort will not be rewarded.

Don’t you think that Nigerians should elect people on credibility basis?

That is when corruption will end. But since money is still top in their agenda, no government can fight corruption. Buhari cannot fight corruption. Only God will help us fight corruption, and when people begin to vote according to their conscience. That is when corruption will end. Now it cannot end, except God touches the hearts of the people and choose the right people to rule us. During the PDP era, we saw drama of corruption but now, we’re seeing practical corruption. There is a difference between drama and practical corruption that is just it.

Many of the governors will be removed and not all of them will get a second term. I see political prisoners. I see a young person who will reshape this country and we will have many political prisoners who will take on long time politicians in one way or the other. When that will happen, I don’t know, but there will be a lot of political prisoners, governors, Senators etc.

The dreadful Mber months are here; what are your predictions?

Yes, from September to December, a lot of mysterious, funny things will happen in different sectors of the economy. Like this water surge, I said this in the early part of the year. So we should pray against epidemic in the country.

In this September-October, we should pray against the death of any leader, lets pray for peace in our nation and for God’s guidance. And lets pray against calamity, because some governors would be troubled. Before the removal of Edo speaker, I predicted he was going to be removed and it was published. And this one that took over from him, they would still gang up against him too. More speakers are going to face troubles. From now till 2019, a lot is going to happen. There will be panic and tension.

Most of the new political parties that are coming up are going to merge with APC and PDP. Then, differences over who picks the presidential ticket would cause problems in PDP and APC. The next PDP chairmanship position will not go to the right person and that will cause problem for the PDP. So, they have to look at God’s side to get the right person.

What is your view on the growing clamour for restructuring?

We cannot do any restructuring; it’s just a mere talk. I am seeing a bigger referendum that is coming to Nigeria; that will determine where Nigeria is going; the time is not yet, but when the time comes, you will start seeing the signs.The restructuring the APC has put together is fake.

It will take Nigeria 10 years to have the right restructuring, quote me. And that would bring about a bigger referendum that will decide if Nigeria will remain as one or not. But five nations are coming out of this country, five republics. And two of them will be bigger than the other three.

What are those regions?

Wait till then. Give Nigeria another 10 years and we’ll have a fine restructuring, and a referendum of people who will speak their minds. A good government is coming that will reshape Nigeria, At that time, there will be no corruption. So, let’s wait till then but Nigeria is no longer one nation; we are just managing till a bigger referendum holds.

America is not Nigeria’s friend. They are doing what they are doing because of what they are benefiting from Nigeria. But Nigerian government is not aware of all of this. They are only enslaving us, and it is time for Africans to stand and fight for their rights, instead of waiting for the whites. The whitemen are supposed to be worshipping blacks because they don’t have what the blacks have.