When in 2017 the state government was approached to host the 21st edition of Senior African Athletics Championship, the Stephen Keshi Stadium came to mind. Paul Osuyi, Asaba Asaba is regarded as the fastest growing state capital in Nigeria. Named as capital in 1991 when the Delta State was carved out of the old Bendel State, the once sleepy community has become an assortment of communities. READ ALSO: Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018 Although, education is regarded as the biggest industry of Asaba from time immemorial, the people’s traditional dance also boosted the socio-economic life of the ancient Asaba town. However, with its status as seat of government, assorted activities have berthed to scale up the economy of the town located on the west of the majestic River Niger. Just recently, the Asaba Township Stadium, renamed Stephen Keshi Stadium, was formally commissioned.

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who laid the foundation stone in 2002 when the contract was first awarded, also performed the commissioning of the 25,000 capacity main bowl. After its award and subsequent foundation laying ceremony, construction works at the stadium suffered series of setback as the contract was repudiated at various points due to nonperformance on the part of the contracting firm. In 2013, for instance, the administration of former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan repudiated the contract, renamed the stadium after Stephen Keshi who led the Super Eagles, as coach, to win the African Cup of Nations in Tunisia, and vowed to ensure completion of the facility.

The contract was re-awarded in 2014 but was again repudiated for non-performance. This was besides criticisms from a section of the public that its location along the busy Nnebisi Road was wrong, and that its utilisation when completed will create traffic challenges. But when in 2017 the present state government was approached to host the 21st edition of Senior African Athletics Championship, the Stephen Keshi Stadium, which was said to be about 20 percent completed, came to mind.