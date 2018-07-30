– The Sun News
KANO

New Kano Assembly leadership visits Ganduje

— 30th July 2018

Desmond MgbohKano

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the leadership change in the Kano State House of Assembly as a process of internal democracy.

The governor said this during a courtesy call on him by the new leadership of the House.

The new leadership had visited  the governor at the Government House to affirm their loyalty to him and President Muhammad Buhari. According to Ganduje, he was only informed of the changes in the House by telephone.

He also said that he was equally informed of the visit of the new leadership on telephone. The governor said that going by his long years of experience in politics, changes of this nature is not unusual in the House and happen from time to time.

He described impeachment as a smooth transition adding that there was no exchange of blows and no disruption of the peace of the people of the state. He asked the new leadership to carry everyone along in the business of the House while appealing to the losers in the saga to work together with the new leadership in the overall interest of the state.

The governor also said that his administration would continue to work in synergy with the legislature and the Judiciary for the overall development of the state.

Thenew Speaker, Hon Kabiru Alhassan Rirum, in his remarks, pledged the absolute loyalty of the new leadership to re-election bid of the governor and President Muhammad Buhari.

