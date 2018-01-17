New hope for Nwafor Orizu College upgrade to varsity

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe (NOCEN), Anambra State, will soon be upgraded to a university of education. The cheery news came from Governor Willie Obiano during the 18th convocation ceremony of the college recently.

Represented by the Head of Service, Harry Uduh, he also assured members of staff of the college that their promotion was imminent, noting that his administration has made giant strides in education, promising not to relent.

He thanked the college management for the prudent and efficient management of funds, which has manifested in the various projects commissioned by him during the convocation. He also appreciated the various art exhibitions put up by the School of Vocational and Technical Education, including the various home care products produced by the Home Economics Department of the college.

College Provost, Dr. Cordelia Ego Uzoezie, noted that the convocation was an important tradition and not an empty ritual that marks a transition point in the life of a student. She said such ceremony should give the student and their parents an opportunity for self-evaluation, soul searching and serious meditation.

The provost also noted that the convocation was an opportunity for the college to acknowledge the achievement of its students to attain their educational goals and the readiness to apply what its students had learnt in the wide wonderful waiting world.

Reflecting on the achievements recorded between now and the last convocation, the provost disclosed that the Federal Government through the TETFund eased some of the pressure points of the college in both physical infrastructure and human development to the extent that they can now boast of an ultra-modern e-library, school of sciences lecture halls and administrative offices, a 300 capacity student hostel and electricity generating units.

She said many academic staff was given scholarships to further their Master’s and Ph.D programmes while others were sponsored to conferences and workshops within and outside the country.

She listed challenges facing the college to include lack of infrastructure for specific purposes such as standard auditorium, lecture theatres, a standard football field and sports equipment, poor water supply, inadequate number of motorized vehicles for colleges and staff engagement duty, among others.

The provost while talking about the college objectives said three over-arching themes seem to emerge that capture the long-term aspirations for NOCEN, saying that they provide a contextual framework for goals and objectives articulated thus far.

She listed such themes to include, advancing inclusive success, enhancing academic excellence and increasing NOCEN impact.

“In advancing inclusive success, we should note that higher education has never been more important to the economic and social development of our communities and our global society. The data from our ongoing economic recovery underscore what we have known for a long time that higher education is a pre-condition for an upward social mobility and the most powerful social and economic equalizer.

“Our most important challenge then is to raise the success rate for all students while eliminating gaps for students from historically under represented backgrounds. NOCEN aspires to be a leader in student retention and on-time graduation, regardless of the socio-economic challenges of our country.

“We have a moral imperative to ensure that NOCEN more closely reflects the local and global diversity in which we live and which we seek to advance, especially in this era of restiveness, violence, bloodshed. That will enable us to build a more diverse, inclusive and equitable community and culture of care for all,” the provost said.

Chairman of the College Governing Council, Dr. Cletus Ibeto, noted that the council made significant impact, which included the re-accreditation of the college degree programmes that out of 19 programmes presented for accreditation in May/June 2017, 13 had full accreditation status and six had interim, a feat he said was commended by the National Universities Commission.

He said that the council also ensured that the college prudently utilized TETFund normal intervention funds from 2012/2014 which were used to construct five two–storey buildings in the college while the council is currently superintending the accessing of 2015/2016 intervention funds.

Council members also appreciated the governor for accepting to have the college roads asphalted, expressing hope that the work would commence soon.

Taking cognizance of the prospects of the college if upgraded to a university, the council chairman said: “The status will entrench due and diligent professionalism in the teaching profession. I promise you that the student enrolment, if the university is pronounced, will be an avenue to provide high quality teacher education to our teeming population at all levels – graduate and post graduate programmes. The council pledges its support to you and wishes you more landmark achievements in your second tenure.”

At the convocation, academic prizes were also awarded to best graduating students who distinguished themselves in their various disciplines.

Okor Linda Ujunwa from Integrated Science Department shone brightly as she was rewarded as the overall best graduating student with a N50,000 cash prize. She also received another cash of N20,000 endowed by the Provost, while Ubabike Jacintha Okwudili received a cash prize as the Best Student Prize in Physical Education from Prof. Oby Okonkwo which she endowed in the memory of her late son, Bert Somtoo Okonkwo, a former student of the college who passed away some years ago.