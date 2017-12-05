New FUBK VC assumes duty

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

New Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK), Prof. Bello Bala Shehu, has assumed duty after official handover from his predecessor, Dr. Sahabi Maidamma Jabo.

Acting Head, Information and Public Relations Unit of the University, Mallam Jemilu Magaji, who confirmed the development in statement issued, on Tuesday, stated that the new Vice Chancellor assumed duty on December 4, 2017.

According to the statement, “Prof. B.B. Shehu who is the second Vice Chancellor of the University, took over from the Ag. Vice Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Sahabi Maidamma Jabo, following a brief handing-over ceremony held at the Vice Chancellor’s Conference Room.

“The Vice-Chancellor in a brief address promised to take the University to greater height, while soliciting continued support and cooperation from the Management, staff and students of the University”.

The statement quoted Prof. Shehu to have called for transparency and accountability from the staff saying that “all hands must be on deck for the overall success of the University”.

It added that the new Vice-Chancellor commended the outgoing Ag. Vice Chancellor for holding the fort, calling on all staff to continue to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.