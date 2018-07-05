New faction emerges in APC

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Cracks in the All Progressives Congress (APC) widened, yesterday, when some former members launched a new faction in Abuja, the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

Led by a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, he said the R-APC has the support of all the legacy parties, even as they have refused to rule out Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu a Kwankwaso formally joining the faction.

R-APC National Chairman, Alhaji Buba Galadima, told newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, that some chieftains of the party were compelled to take the new step because the APC has derailed from its original plans and vision. Galadima, who was flanked by the Chairman of nPDP, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, and scores of members of the House of Representatives, gave reasons for the faction.

“Under the circumstances, patriotic elements and most of the original founders of the APC have found themselves in the opposing side