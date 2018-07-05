New faction emerges in APC— 5th July 2018
- Buba Galadima unveils faction, R-APC
Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja
Cracks in the All Progressives Congress (APC) widened, yesterday, when some former members launched a new faction in Abuja, the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).
Led by a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, he said the R-APC has the support of all the legacy parties, even as they have refused to rule out Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu a Kwankwaso formally joining the faction.
R-APC National Chairman, Alhaji Buba Galadima, told newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, that some chieftains of the party were compelled to take the new step because the APC has derailed from its original plans and vision. Galadima, who was flanked by the Chairman of nPDP, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, and scores of members of the House of Representatives, gave reasons for the faction.
“Under the circumstances, patriotic elements and most of the original founders of the APC have found themselves in the opposing side
of this charade. Most of the delegates who bought and paid for forms for the congresses and convention and were elected as delegates have come together to take control and give legitimacy to APC to be now known as and called Reformed-APC (R-APC).”
Galadima also claimed that “the APC has failed to deliver on its key promises to the nation. There is no evidence of any political will to reverse the decline of our party while leaders, who have created these circumstances, continue to behave as if Nigerians owe our party votes as a matter of right.
“The APC government, has been a monumental disaster, even worse than the government it replaced. The political party that was a vehicle for enthroning the government was rendered powerless by manipulations and complete lack of due process in its operations.
“The last straw were APC the congresses and convention held recently. The congresses were intensely disputed as it was conducted with impunity, total disregard for due process, disregard for the party constitution and naked display of power and practices that have no place in a party we all worked the very hard to put in place.
“We are sad to report that after more than three years of governance, our hopes have been betrayed, our expectations completely dashed.
“The APC has run a rudderless, inept and incompetent government that has failed to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people. It has rather imposed dictatorship, impunity, abuse of power, complete abdication of constitutional and statutory responsibilities, infidelity to the rule of law and constitutionalism. It has failed to ensure the security and welfare of our people and elevated nepotism to unacceptable height.”
Galadima confirmed that the nPDP teamed up with other forces who formed R-APC and that members of the group are aware that the government could come after them in days to come but vowed that there is no going back. He added that the R-APC was formed to reclaim APC and refocus it in line with the original vision of forming the party.
Asked if Saraki and Dogara are members of the group, Galadima replied: “If nPDP, CPC, ACN, ANPP and part of APGA came together to form APC and Saraki and Dogara belonged to one of these parties , then, they are members of R-APC”
Speaking further on the outcome of the recent congresses and APC’s national convention, Galadima said handling of the exercise fell short of expectation and was responsible for the leaders forming the new group .
“There are countless cases in courts all over the country, challenging the legality of the congresses and even the national convention itself. It is likely that judicial decisions on these cases will result in massive chaos, confusion and uncertainties.
“There were parallel congresses in 24 states, namely: Abia; Adamawa; Bauchi; Bayelsa; Benue; Borno; Cross River; Delta; Enugu; Imo; Jigawa; Kaduna; Kano; Katsina; Kebbi; Kogi; Kwara; Lagos, Niger, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers; Sokoto and Zamfara.
“These congresses in wards, local government areas and states all over the Federation produced different sets of delegates. We, therefore, had an unfortunate situation where the party has been seriously factionalised and divided in not just 24 states but the 36 states and Abuja FCT.
“The so-called national convention was even worse. The national convention of the party was ridiculed with constitutional infirmities that were so glaring and obvious that no fair minded person can claim that a legitimate and lawful executive emerged from that process. Chairman of the organising committee, Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, declared 18 seats unopposed and uncontested, since only one valid candidate stood at the end of the grossly manipulated nomination exercise for each of the offices.
“He proceeded to declare them duly elected; in flagrant abuse and violence to the APC constitution.
“Indeed, Article 20 of the APC constitution is very clear and explicit; it envisages a sit- uation where if, at the close of nomination, only one person is nominated, the convention must vote “Yes” or “No”, for each candidate before he is declared duly elected.
In his remarks at the event, Baraje said the nPDP has been collapsed into R-APC.
He added that the choice of Galadima as the new chairman was based on his integrity, patriotism and courage and described him as the “most incorruptible man in APC.”
Leave a reply