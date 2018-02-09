New Executive Order: ‘Why Buhari should be commended’

Samuel Bello, Abuja

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said the recent signing of the first, new Executive Order for planning and execution of projects, programmes and contracts with science, engineering and technology components, should receive commendation from all Nigerianns.

The minister stated this in Abuja, yesterday, at a special consultative meeting with the directors of all agencies and parastatals under his ministry.

Speaking at the event, he noted that signing of the order underscores the determination of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to utilise science and technology as the key instrument for realising the national Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017 – 2020.

“It shows the resolve of the present administration to use science, technology and innovation as the new vehicle that will drive Nigeria to a new dawn.” On Monday, Buhari signed the first presidential executive order for planning and execution of projects, programmes and contracts with science, engineering and technology components.