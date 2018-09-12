New Ebonyi CP assumes duty, reads riot act to criminals

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

New Commissioner of Police for Ebonyi State, Musa Kimo, has resumed duty. He took over from CP Titus Lamorde who was redeployed to Police Detective College, Enugu, to replace the former.

This was even as CP Kimo issued red card to criminals, street urchins and their likes; warning them to steer clear of his territory or face arrest and prosecution. He said he would be responsible, responsive and reliable while discharging his duties in the state.

The police boss, who paid courtesy call on Governor David Umahi, in Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital, stated his administration’s readiness to purge the state of all crimes and criminals.

“It is our intension to declare criminals, unscrupulous elements persona non

grata in Ebonyi State. Your Excellency, the police under my watch will be responsible, will be responsive, will be reliable and I tell you, you can trust us”, he said.

The Police boss also commended Governor Umahi for his support to the state police command while his predecessor held sway even as he sought for more assistance to enable him police the state satisfactorily.

“When I took over, I was properly briefed by my predecessor who happens to be a friend and my course mate and he did not mince words. He confirmed to me how you have cooperated, how you collaborated, how you assisted the command and here I am with my officers.

“First is to introduce myself and two to solicit for continued assistance,

co-operation so that we will be able to maintain and improve on the gains of my predecessor”, he appealed.

Responding, Governor Umahi welcomed the new police commissioner even as he pledged to support the command the more in order to actualise their target. He urged security agents in the state to be impartial and avoid being used to intimidate political opponents.

“We have been told of your pedigree, your forthrightness, fear of God and professionalism. We are not asking for any favour from anybody but security men must be upright and they must do their work and they must be impartial,” Umahi said.