New dawn at Atani Campus of Oko Poly

— 8th November 2017

…Council chairman makes maiden visit

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Students of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Atani Campus, Ogbaru LGA in Anambra State now have reasons to smile. Before now, there was a feeling among some of the students that the campus, which houses two departments – Computer Science and Mathematics/Applied Statistics – was the forgotten part of the institution owing to what they described as lack of some basic facilities and not too regular visit of the polytechnic management.

But recently, the new Chairman, Governing Council, Chief Lasbry Amadi visited the campus with a lot of good news to cheer up the students and also prove them wrong. Amadi who was accompanied by the Council Committee Chairman on Investments and Contacts, Lady Ijeoma Udensi and other members of Council Committee on Investments commissioned a new lecture hall donated by a member of the state House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze.

After the facility tour of the campus, the Director of the campus, Rev Dr Collins Ojene led them on a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler of Atani Community, Igwe Augustine Azuka Ngoddy.

In his address before handing over the building, Udeze noted that the idea of locating the project was to “attract more development across the Ogbaru communities, provide a conducive learning environment for our children and strengthen the relationship between the community and the institution.

“Education involves all experiences that an individual acquires inside or outside the school thus it is quite significant process generating the basic foundations for socio-economic development.

“The most important contribution of education is not only to upgrade the living standards of citizens, but also to enable them become better citizens. Education unarguably improves and strengthens developmental capacities of individuals, communities, groups, institutions and country. A sound mental and moral education can create a healthier, safe and more prosperous Ogbaru, thus enhancing the living standards by changing the visions and perspectives of individuals.”

The lawmaker urged every Ogbaru child to grab with both hands any opportunity to educate themselves, saying “education is a-never-dying tool that ensures a better tomorrow.”

The council chairman before cutting the tape said it takes a man of courage to give back something good to the society and challenged other people to build more structures on the campus.

He assured that on their part, as the highest decision-making body in the polytechnic, more departments and academic activities would soon be activated on the campus.

He thanked the campus and Atani community for the warm reception given to them, but regretted that the visit was long overdue.

He lauded the donor, saying that he had built a magnificent building for the institution, promising that the classroom would be put to greater use.

The chairman noted that with the maiden visit of the new council to the campus, the staff and students should be rest assured that the fate of the campus has changed as they would ensure that more developments would be brought to change the mentality that Atani campus was a dumping or punishment ground for people who are not favoured with the institution’s management.

The chairman also commissioned the Students Union Government (SUG) office, medical centre, and computer laboratory library at the temporary site.

Ojene thanked the council chairman for the visit, adding that it was motivating and inspiring.

He thanked the polytechnic management for providing the enabling environment on the campus, insisting that more are needed to make the institution better.

“Today, we are happy to receive from him (Udeze) this lecture theatre, which will go a long way to improving the quality of life and education on this campus. The name Somtochukwu Udeze is today being immortalised among us. While thanking him, we, like Oliver Twist, are asking for more. I, therefore, plead with other Ogbaru sons and daughters, as well as other philanthropists to come to this campus and immortalize their names as well”.

A highly elated Atani monarch noted that they had waited so long for the day, adding that it was a thing of joy that one of their sons was giving back to the community the love and care he got from them.

He commended the legislator for achieving such a feat, which he said was uncommon and urged other people in politics to find ways of impacting positively on the lives of their people.

To the visiting council chairman, the monarch pledged support and solidarity of his community and urged the campus director to work closely with the Governing Council to take the institution to a greater height.

Ogbaru royal fathers in attendance included Igwe (Dr) Nelson Esimai of Ohita; Igwe Emmannuel Mbanefo of Amiyi; Igwe Emma Onyia of Odekpe; Igwe Paul Afubero of Ogbakuba; Igwe Oliver Nnaji of OgwuAniocha; Igwe Patrick Nwasike of Obeagwe; Igwe Fidelis Odebe of Mputu, and Igwe Victor Awogu of Ossomala.

