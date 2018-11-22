The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged members of the public to ignore social media report alleging that it has given another opportunity for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) before the 2019 general elections.

The Commission gave the clarification through its twitter handle @inecnigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

“Information reaching the Commission that some persons have been circulating messages online that “INEC has given another opportunity to register for PVCs, starting from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2018.

“The report is untrue and we advise the public to ignore it,” the commission said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC commenced CVR on April 27, 2017, ahead of the 2019 poll.

Although the exercise was suspended on Aug. 17, it was extended to Aug. 31, after consultations with stakeholders.

NAN