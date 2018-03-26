New chocolate drink hits Abuja, P’Harcourt, Lagos

Zika Bobby

Sweet Nutrition Limited has unveiled its newest entry into the chocolate drink market, ChocoLove Chocolate Malt Drink.

The launch, held in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos was organised to communicate the new brand’s presence to all stakeholders as well as brand aspirations and promise of quality.

Its Managing Director, Kumar Venkataraman, expressed optimism towards the brand’s performance in the Nigerian market, saying, “we are providing a tasty and nutritious drink for kids and the entire family, and ChocoLove is delicious enough to become a household name on its own merit. This is only the first of many top nutritious quality products that are slated to be introduced to the Nigerian market by us, and we urge our customers to be on the lookout in the coming months,” he said. Head of Research and Development, Emilio Maldonado, said it is manufactured with the highest standard that can be found in the market. “When we decided on this drink, we decided to bring to Nigeria the best brew you can find in the market,” Maldonado said.