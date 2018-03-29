New CBN DGs, MPC members assume duty

Following the Senate’s clearance, the two newly appointed Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, and Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, formally assumed duty yesterday.

Also, the trio of Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju, Dr. Robert Asogwa and Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi were also at the CBN to formally commence their tenure as members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the bank.

Welcoming the new Deputy Governors and members of the MPC to the bank, its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, prior to their taking the Oaths of Office, congratulated them on their respective appointments by the President and subsequent confirmation by the Senate.

Emefiele, joined by Mr. Adebayo Adelabu and Dr. Joseph Okwu Nnanna, the Deputy Governors in charge of Operations and Financial System Stability (FSS), respectively, expressed gladness that the bank now had a full complement of Deputy Governors to enable it operate optimally as well as the required quorum to enable the MPC hold its statutory meetings for formulating monetary and credit policy.