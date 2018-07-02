Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State now has a new deputy with the swearing in of Arch. Audu Sule Katagum as Deputy Governor, on Monday.

Former deputy governor Engineer Nuhu Gidado, resigned a month ago after three years in office.

Katagum was screened and confirmed as deputy governor by the State House of Assembly, last Friday.

The swearing in ceremony was held at the Multi-purpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi metropolis.

The administration of the Oaths of Allegiance and Office was performed by the Grand Khadi of Bauchi State, Khadi Dahiru Abubakar Ningi, in the absence of the State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, who was attending the meeting of Chief Justices, in Abuja, in connection with financial autonomy recently granted the Judiciary.

In his speech after taking the oath of office, Deputy Governor Katagum assured that he would support the administration in ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state in the remaining period of the tenure.

His words, “Now we will hit the ground running. We will put our heads together to ensure that the people of the state get the best out of the administration”.

Katagum added that he would ensure the re-election of Governor Abubakar for a second term come 2019.

According to him, Governor Abubakar deserved to be re-elected considering the various developments the state had witnessed since the inception of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in 2015.

In his speech at the occasion, Governor Abubakar charged the new deputy governor to abide by the oaths of office, allegiance and abide by the rule of law and code of conduct in the discharge of his official duties.

The governor used the occasion to warn that his administration would not condone any act of sabotage, while saying that any act to derail the administration would be resisted from every angle.

He explained that the choice of Audu Sule Katagum as the new Deputy Governor was necessitated by the resignation of Nuhu Gidado over one month ago.

He then urged the new deputy governor to be loyal and support him (Governor Abubakar) in the running of the affairs of the state in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

Earlier, while swearing in the new deputy governor, Khadi Dahiru Abubakar Ningi said that the exercise was in line with Sections 191(3) a-c and 187 (2) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.