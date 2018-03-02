The Sun News
2nd March 2018 - New arm race: Putin launches ‘invincible’ nuclear weapons to counter US
2nd March 2018 - Ebonyi: How ‘Afikpo chic’ was suspended for engaging in menial jobs  
2nd March 2018 - New minimum wage’ll meet economic realities –FG
2nd March 2018 - Why I was absent from APC NEC meeting –Saraki
2nd March 2018 - Ajaokuta: Reps slam no confidence vote in Fayemi, Bawa Bwari
2nd March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76
2nd March 2018 - Ekiti: Fayose blows hot over N11bn refund
2nd March 2018 - Olubadan attends Ajimobi’s meeting, first in 9 months
2nd March 2018 - ‘How I will clinch Gombe APC guber ticket’
2nd March 2018 - Buhari should personally reconcile Ganduje, Kwankwaso -Apugo
New arm race: Putin launches 'invincible' nuclear weapons to counter US

New arm race: Putin launches ‘invincible’ nuclear weapons to counter US

— 2nd March 2018

•Warns against attack on Russia’s allies

PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin unveiled an array of new nuclear weapons on Thursday, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a United States-built missile shield.

It was a launch of what appeared to be the start of a new arms race with Washington, as Putin boasted of a new generation of “invincible” Russian weapons developed in response to the threat posed by the US.

He was speaking ahead of an election on March 18 that polls indicate he should win easily. He said a nuclear attack on any of Moscow’s

allies would be regarded as an attack on Russia itself and draw an immediate response.

Putin, 65, praised Russia’s new hypersonic missiles and cutting-edge submarines during a state of the nation address that also touched on economic and social policy ahead of a presidential election this month he is widely expected to win.

The president usually delivers the annual speech in the Kremlin but this year spoke from a nearby exhibition centre allowing him to show a series of slick video montages of missiles manoeuvring across mountains and oceans, and heading over the Atlantic.

Putin quoted a speech he gave back in 2004, vowing that Russia would develop a new generation of weaponry, a promise that he said has now been fulfilled. “No one really wanted to talk to us basically. No one listened to us then. Listen to us now,” Putin said, prompting a standing ovation from the audience of top officials, lawmakers and celebrities.

He presented Russia’s military efforts as a response to recent actions by the United States, which last month unveiled plans to revamp its nuclear arsenal and develop new low-yield atomic weapons.

The moves come as rela- tions between the global powers plummeted to levels not seen since the Cold War over crises in Ukraine and Syria, and accusations that Moscow interfered in the US election in 2016.

In a speech that ran to almost two hours, Putin showed tests of a new missile system that he said could fly at 20 times the speed of sound and manoeuvre up and down, and is not owned by any other country. “This makes it absolutely invincible for any forms of air and missile defence,” he boasted, calling it an “ideal weapon”.

New minimum wage’ll meet economic realities –FG

— 2nd March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has assured that the new minimum wage in the works will meet the economic realities in the country by addressing social imbalance, inequality and staggering poverty. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated this at a dinner to mark the 40th anniversary of the Nigeria…

  • Why I was absent from APC NEC meeting –Saraki

    — 2nd March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has given reasons why he was absent from at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which held in Abuja, on Tuesday. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the senate president’s absence was due to already scheduled events he had…

  • Ajaokuta: Reps slam no confidence vote in Fayemi, Bawa Bwari

    — 2nd March 2018

    •Minister: Action unwarranted, unfortunate Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has passed a vote of no confidence on Minister of Solid Minerals   Development, Kayode Fayemi  and his Minister of State, Bawa Bwari. The House passed the verdict after the duo were absent at a sectoral debate on Ajaokuta Steel Company  organised by the chamber….

  • Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76

    — 2nd March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 76th birthday. Buhari commended Adeboye’s exemplary leadership which he noted has resulted in an exponential growth of the church, which directly translates into development of infrastructure, building of educational and health institutions,…

  • Ekiti: Fayose blows hot over N11bn refund

    — 2nd March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the move by former finance commissioner, Dapo Kolawole, to stop the N11 billion refund for federal  road projects executed by the state government through a court suit. The governor said such step is anti-people as…

