New arm race: Putin launches ‘invincible’ nuclear weapons to counter US

PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin unveiled an array of new nuclear weapons on Thursday, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a United States-built missile shield.

It was a launch of what appeared to be the start of a new arms race with Washington, as Putin boasted of a new generation of “invincible” Russian weapons developed in response to the threat posed by the US.

He was speaking ahead of an election on March 18 that polls indicate he should win easily. He said a nuclear attack on any of Moscow’s