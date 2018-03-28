The Sun News
Latest
28th March 2018 - New approach to make restructuring happen this year and Gani Adams’ role
28th March 2018 - Mary Ogagbo 08131118697
28th March 2018 - Recurrent headline goofs
28th March 2018 - T.Y Danjuma: Before Nigeria goes down like Somalia
28th March 2018 - Looted funds: PDP’s apology not enough –FG
28th March 2018 - IPOB: ICC to investigate killings in ‘Operation Python Dance’
28th March 2018 - Buhari dumps Oyegun
28th March 2018 - FAAC deadlock: Adeosun reconvenes meeting today
28th March 2018 - LUC amendment: NBA, stakeholders walk out on Lagos Assembly
28th March 2018 - Lagos declares work-free day, as Buhari visits tomorrow
Home / Columns / New approach to make restructuring happen this year and Gani Adams’ role

New approach to make restructuring happen this year and Gani Adams’ role

— 28th March 2018

Industrial actions or strikes in the country in the last nineteen years have not been effective to achieve set – out goals or the desired results because of wrong approach and implementation. Labour leaders will just declare a one, two or three – day strike, or at times an indefinite one. I always found it laughable when they came out with the latter action because it is unrealistic and unenforceable. And this had been the reason why such strikes always failed.

Indefinite industrial action had only been effective for one or two days because by the third day most people would have run out of food items in their homes. And with no money coming in, they are unable to replenish. As a result, commercial drivers, traders including market men and women will start coming out to operate, leaving labour leaders no other choice than to call – off their strike.

So, it’s is a new and meaningful approach we need if those in government, the National and State Assemblies are to be forced to take steps to restructure the country this year. For us to have decentralization of power from the centre, resource control by the states and a change from the expensive and money – wasting presidential system to the inexpensive parliamentary order.

A one – to – three day industrial action organized once will never work in the crusade for restructuring. Consequently, what I recommend is a two – day industrial action every week until the time those concerned will take steps to restructure the country. In the first week the strike could be on Monday and Tuesday. The following week it will be Wednesday and Thursday, while in the third week it will be on Tuesday and Wednesday and in the fourth week on Thursday and Friday and so on and so forth. With this type of action people will every week have three days to work or trade and have money to spend for feeding and doing other things.

Seventy per cent of the nation’s annual income is derived from the oil -producing states in the South – South, parts of Imo and Abia States in the South – East and Ondo State in the South – West. About sixty per cent of the industries and commercial activities in the country are in South – West. While most of the agricultural products and solid minerals resources come from the three zones in the North.

If my suggestions are faithfully implemented in all the six zones in the country, I do not see how striking for two days every week will go on for three to six months before those in government, the National and State Assemblies will cave in to restructuring.

I am happy that a coalition of northern groups made up of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and sixteen other associations across the three zones, on Saturday passed a vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and other northern politicians for failing their region. Last month, a leader of the NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi, a former Vice – Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, called for a return to the parliamentary system of the First Republic.

With many a key northern leader now for restructuring, which is the main cause of underdevelopment in the country, what is now required is for the chieftains of the Afenifere and Yoruba Council of Elders in the South – West, the Ohaneze Ndigbo in the South – East and those in the South – South, to arrange a meeting with their counterparts in the three northern zones and labour leaders across the nation. This is to facilitate their reaching an agreement on the implementation of my two – day strike every week suggestion. Which I believe is the only viable way to get the country restructured this year.

Need I say that the political leaders in the North and South have to work with the chieftains of the militant groups in the states in their regions! The reason is that they are the ones who can make the implementation of the strike actions effective to achieve the desired result.

For quick action, I call on Otunba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland whose appointment was warmly endorsed by all the traditional rulers and political leaders in the South – West, to be in the vanguard of this essential and crucial crusade. To this end, I recommend that he goes round the country to meet labour leaders and the chieftains of major ethnic, political and militant groups in the three zones in each of the South and North and arrange with them the summoning of a meeting of all of them in Abuja.

This, surely, is the best way to fast – track and guarantee the restructuring of this country this year. And ensure its urgent development and movement to greatness as destined by the Heavenly Father. Whose servant I am and with whom I speak one – to – one and who ordered me to write a book on His plan to uplift the country in the comity of nations. Published in September 2004, fourteen years ago, it has the title: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment.

For conclusion next week

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Looted funds: PDP’s apology not enough –FG

— 28th March 2018

•Why we admitted our mistakes –Opposition party Ndubuisi Orji; Abuja, with agency report The Federal Government has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go the whole hog with its apology to Nigerians by returning all looted funds from the public treasury under its watch; during its 16 years in power. In a statement issued in…

  • IPOB: ICC to investigate killings in ‘Operation Python Dance’

    — 28th March 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague has said it will investigate the September 2017 invasion of a community in Abia State by soldiers of the Nigerian Army during a military exercise code-named Operation Python Dance 2 (Egwu Eke Abuo). The Office of the Prosecutor, ICC, stated this in response to…

  • Buhari dumps Oyegun

    — 28th March 2018

    • Declares tenure elongation for APC chair, others illegal • Party raises panel to decide way forward as Tinubu, Okorocha, Sani back president  •PDP, UPP, Afenifere react Romanus Ugwu; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Chinelo Obogo, Lagos; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, gave Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a red card,…

  • FAAC deadlock: Adeosun reconvenes meeting today

    — 28th March 2018

    …To parley with NNPC GMD over low revenue Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, yesterday intervened to resolve a deadlock at the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting following the rejection of a lean N74 billion revenue presented for sharing among the three tiers of government by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation…

  • LUC amendment: NBA, stakeholders walk out on Lagos Assembly

    — 28th March 2018

    • Others demand reversal of new law  Chinelo Obogo There was tension yesterday during the public hearing of the Land Use Charge organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly, as stakeholders staged a walk out over the refusal of the House to adjourn the hearing for two weeks. The Ikeja branch of the Nigerian…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share