New approach to make restructuring happen this year and Gani Adams’ role

Industrial actions or strikes in the country in the last nineteen years have not been effective to achieve set – out goals or the desired results because of wrong approach and implementation. Labour leaders will just declare a one, two or three – day strike, or at times an indefinite one. I always found it laughable when they came out with the latter action because it is unrealistic and unenforceable. And this had been the reason why such strikes always failed.

Indefinite industrial action had only been effective for one or two days because by the third day most people would have run out of food items in their homes. And with no money coming in, they are unable to replenish. As a result, commercial drivers, traders including market men and women will start coming out to operate, leaving labour leaders no other choice than to call – off their strike.

So, it’s is a new and meaningful approach we need if those in government, the National and State Assemblies are to be forced to take steps to restructure the country this year. For us to have decentralization of power from the centre, resource control by the states and a change from the expensive and money – wasting presidential system to the inexpensive parliamentary order.

A one – to – three day industrial action organized once will never work in the crusade for restructuring. Consequently, what I recommend is a two – day industrial action every week until the time those concerned will take steps to restructure the country. In the first week the strike could be on Monday and Tuesday. The following week it will be Wednesday and Thursday, while in the third week it will be on Tuesday and Wednesday and in the fourth week on Thursday and Friday and so on and so forth. With this type of action people will every week have three days to work or trade and have money to spend for feeding and doing other things.

Seventy per cent of the nation’s annual income is derived from the oil -producing states in the South – South, parts of Imo and Abia States in the South – East and Ondo State in the South – West. About sixty per cent of the industries and commercial activities in the country are in South – West. While most of the agricultural products and solid minerals resources come from the three zones in the North.

If my suggestions are faithfully implemented in all the six zones in the country, I do not see how striking for two days every week will go on for three to six months before those in government, the National and State Assemblies will cave in to restructuring.

I am happy that a coalition of northern groups made up of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and sixteen other associations across the three zones, on Saturday passed a vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and other northern politicians for failing their region. Last month, a leader of the NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi, a former Vice – Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, called for a return to the parliamentary system of the First Republic.

With many a key northern leader now for restructuring, which is the main cause of underdevelopment in the country, what is now required is for the chieftains of the Afenifere and Yoruba Council of Elders in the South – West, the Ohaneze Ndigbo in the South – East and those in the South – South, to arrange a meeting with their counterparts in the three northern zones and labour leaders across the nation. This is to facilitate their reaching an agreement on the implementation of my two – day strike every week suggestion. Which I believe is the only viable way to get the country restructured this year.

Need I say that the political leaders in the North and South have to work with the chieftains of the militant groups in the states in their regions! The reason is that they are the ones who can make the implementation of the strike actions effective to achieve the desired result.

For quick action, I call on Otunba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland whose appointment was warmly endorsed by all the traditional rulers and political leaders in the South – West, to be in the vanguard of this essential and crucial crusade. To this end, I recommend that he goes round the country to meet labour leaders and the chieftains of major ethnic, political and militant groups in the three zones in each of the South and North and arrange with them the summoning of a meeting of all of them in Abuja.

This, surely, is the best way to fast – track and guarantee the restructuring of this country this year. And ensure its urgent development and movement to greatness as destined by the Heavenly Father. Whose servant I am and with whom I speak one – to – one and who ordered me to write a book on His plan to uplift the country in the comity of nations. Published in September 2004, fourteen years ago, it has the title: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment.

For conclusion next week