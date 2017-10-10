The Sun News
10th October 2017 - New allegations against Hollywood mogul include forced oral sex, rape
10th October 2017 - Rivers killings: PDP, APC in blame game
10th October 2017 - Monkey Pox fear grips Enugu
10th October 2017 - Ekiti residents doctors embark on 3-day warning strike
10th October 2017 - Strike: ASUP issues FG 14-day ultimatum
10th October 2017 - Fraudsters carry guns, chemical into exam halls- WAEC Registrar
10th October 2017 - To play at FIFA World Cup has been my biggest ambition, goalkeeper Ezenwa says
10th October 2017 - No Monkey Pox in Ogun – Health Commissioner
10th October 2017 - 2019: Northern PDP leaders meet in Abuja, insist zone must produce presidential candidate
10th October 2017 - Labour issues 15-day ultimatum to FG to halt concession of airports
New allegations against Hollywood mogul include forced oral sex, rape

New allegations against Hollywood mogul include forced oral sex, rape

— 10th October 2017

Harvey Weinstein allegedly forced oral sex on two aspiring actresses — and raped one of his employees, the women claimed in a stunning New Yorker story published Tuesday.

Italian actress Asia Argento, 42, told the magazine that she’s never come forward with the shocking allegations, which date back almost three decades, until now — fearing that the powerful movie mogul would “crush her.”

“I know he has crushed a lot of people before,” Argento said. “That’s why this story — in my case, it’s 20 years old, some of them are older — has never come out.”

The New Yorker dropped its exposé days after a similar New York Times story ran last Thursday claiming the polarizing Weinstein Company co-founder sexually harassed young women in the industry for nearly three decades, resulting in settlements with at least eight of them.

Journalist Ronan Farrow, who penned the New Yorker piece, said he interviewed 13 women over 10 months, including Argento and Lucia Evans, a former aspiring actress, who claimed Weinstein either sexually harassed or assaulted them between the 1990s and 2015.

Evans said she was approached by Weinstein in 2004 at club Cipriani Upstairs.

She said the film titan first lured her with promises of movie scripts before forcing her to give him oral sex during a solo meeting at his Miramax office in Tribeca.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’” she said. “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him.” In the end, she said, “He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.” At a certain point, she added, “I just sort of gave up. That’s the most horrible part of it, and that’s why he’s been able to do this for so long to so many women: people give up, and then they feel like it’s their fault.”

She said she considered going to the police but ultimately didn’t, explaining, “I thought it would be a ‘He said, she said,’ and I thought about how impressive his legal team is, and I thought about how much I would lose, and I decided to just move forward.”A third woman, who did not give her name but said she worked with Weinstein, said she was called to meet him at hotel, where her bathrobe-clad boss “forced himself on me sexually” even though she told him no repeatedly.

(Source: Page Six)

Rivers killings: PDP, APC in blame game

— 10th October 2017

  From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Tuesday engaged in blames and counter-accusation in the murder of 11 persons in Mgbuosimini Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State. Unidentified gunmen had on Monday, invaded Mgbuosimini Community, Rumueme clan and shot…

  • Monkey Pox fear grips Enugu

    — 10th October 2017

    Health Commissioner says ‘there’s no cause for alarm’ From Jane Nwaoriaku, Enugu Fear gripped residents of Enugu State Tuesday as the news went viral on the social media that a case of Monkey Pox has been recorded in the state. The report claimed that the victim has been taken to the ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane….

  • Ekiti residents doctors embark on 3-day warning strike

    — 10th October 2017

    …urges govt to urgently attend to their demands to avert indefinite strike action From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti The Ekiti State Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) yesterday embarked on a three-day warning strike in the state to press home their demand for six-month salary arears from the government. In a press release made available to journalists…

  • Strike: ASUP issues FG 14-day ultimatum

    — 10th October 2017

    .As 70 per cent chapters endorsed indefinite strike By Gabriel Dike The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has handed out a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government urging it to implement outstanding demands from the union with effect Monday, October 9, 2017 or it will embark on a strike. The major demands include NEEDS…

  • Fraudsters carry guns, chemical into exam halls- WAEC Registrar

    — 10th October 2017

    .Holds international summit on exam malpractice By Gabriel Dike The Registrar of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr. Uyi Uwadiae has painted a worrisome dimension examination malpractice has assumed in the country with candidates and agents desperate to perpetuate the act. Dr. Uwadiae revealed that examination fraudsters now carry guns and chemical to examination centres…

