New academic year: Daisies Academy recommits to quality education

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As students return to school for the commencement of the 2017/2018 academic year, Daisies Academy, Abuja, has reassured parents of the reinvigorated effort of the school management and teachers to deliver effective services to their wards.

The school vowed not to derail from the vision of its establishment, which, they said, is to build a strong education and moral foundation based on Biblical principles.

It also promised to maintain its qualities and standards in spite of pressures to compromise.

Founder of the school, Mrs. Joyce Obioha, in her welcome message to the children and their parents, said that the long holiday had afforded them the opportunity to appraise their performance and redefine priorities.

She announced the take-off of their secondary education section, congratulating the pioneer students who have resumed.

She also encouraged them to take advantage of the deep content of the curriculum and the state-of-the-art facilities to relaunch their academic career.

Obioha however promised to continually seek improved and accepted ways to impart knowledge on the children thus making them global citizens that would birth solutions to political, economic and other challenges the world is faced with.

Meanwhile, some parents who spoke to The Education Report attested to obvious positive changes recorded in the lives of their children particularly in academic and morals.

They however encouraged the school management to maintain standards and approach in order to continually retain and enjoy the patronage, trust and support of the parents.