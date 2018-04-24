The Sun News
Latest
24th April 2018 - New 007 mission for Jaguar Land Rover
24th April 2018 - ‘Lagos Motor Fair & Autoparts Expo’ll lift auto sector’
24th April 2018 - All-new 2018 Kia Rio shows off innovative design, power
24th April 2018 - Hyundai Nigeria begins month-long car care clinic
24th April 2018 - FRSC, key stakeholder in Nigeria’s internal security – Oyeyemi
24th April 2018 - Boost for auto policy as TATA unveils 200th made-in-Nigeria truck
24th April 2018 - A president’s gaffe: The beat goes on
24th April 2018 - Will Nigeria heed IMF warning?
24th April 2018 - Issues around Buhari’s 2019 re-election bid
24th April 2018 - Delay in the passage of 2018 budget
Home / Business / New 007 mission for Jaguar Land Rover

New 007 mission for Jaguar Land Rover

— 24th April 2018

Jaguar Land Rover has a new mission with James Bond – a three-year partnership at the state-of-the-art interactive experience, 007 ELEMENTS in Sölden, Austria. 

Fittingly Jaguar Land Rover, whose cars have featured in Bond films since 1983, is now official partner to 007 ELEMENTS located at the top of the 3,050m Gaislachkogl peak.
007 ELEMENTS offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the world of the iconic secret agent in a new mountain-top location next to the ice Q restaurant used as the Hoffler Klinik in Spectre. Interactive displays featuring Jaguar Land Rover technical content along with the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Sport SVR used for filming Spectre will form part of the experience.

Visitors will also see the latest Jaguar Land Rover technology, with the artificial intelligence systems and 90kWh lithium-ion battery from an electric Jaguar I-PACE performance SUV used to power a wireframe model of the C-X75 concept car that starred in a spectacular car chase through Rome in Spectre.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles have appeared in nine Bond films since Octopussy in 1983, when Roger Moore made a dramatic escape in a Range Rover Classic driven by Bianca (Tina Hudson).

Mark Cameron, Jaguar Land Rover Experiential Marketing Director, said: “From one British icon to another, Jaguar Land Rover is proud to be part of 007 ELEMENTS, the new James Bond experience. We have collaborated with EON Productions and Cable Car Companies Sölden to showcase our Bond vehicles and latest technologies in this unique installation overlooking the Ötztal Alps.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

New 007 mission for Jaguar Land Rover

— 24th April 2018

Jaguar Land Rover has a new mission with James Bond – a three-year partnership at the state-of-the-art interactive experience, 007 ELEMENTS in Sölden, Austria.  Fittingly Jaguar Land Rover, whose cars have featured in Bond films since 1983, is now official partner to 007 ELEMENTS located at the top of the 3,050m Gaislachkogl peak. 007 ELEMENTS…

  • ‘Lagos Motor Fair & Autoparts Expo’ll lift auto sector’

    — 24th April 2018

    The forthcoming annual Lagos International Motor Fair & Autoparts Expo Nigeria is aimed at revving activities in the auto industry by showcasing the capacities and potentials of the sector of the economy. Giving the indication recently at a press briefing in Lagos, the Managing Director, BKG Exhibitions Limited, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, lamented that the lull…

  • All-new 2018 Kia Rio shows off innovative design, power

    — 24th April 2018

    Moses Akaigwe 08072100049 “As Kia’s global best-seller, the fourth-generation Kia Rio has been completely redesigned and re-engineered to exceed the expectations of all car enthusiasts across the globe. The new Rio has arrived with enhanced aesthetics. It has been redesigned for a more dramatic and distinctive look; boasting sleek, straight lines and sophisticated interior. The bestselling…

  • Hyundai Nigeria begins month-long car care clinic

    — 24th April 2018

    Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited (HMNL) has urged customers to take advantage of its comprehensive 30-day service campaign, beginning April 16, 2018 to tune-up their vehicles and avoid undue cessations and unwarranted cost implications. The company’s Head of Service, Srinivas Jayaram made this plea in Lagos at the inauguration of Hyundai inclusive vehicle maintenance tagged ‘Hyundai…

  • FRSC, key stakeholder in Nigeria’s internal security – Oyeyemi

    — 24th April 2018

    Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye, has stated that the place of the corps in internal security is mostly about gathering intelligence, preparing database on critical safety/security issues and sharing same with the national security community. According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi kazeem, Oyeyemi said this when participants of the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share