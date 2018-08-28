His mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago.

“I have been taking care of the three children since I lost my husband. I work in a bank in Lagos. Israel has a sister in the university,” she disclosed.

Shettima who announced a N5 million scholarship said he was moved by the feat of the Israel despite his challenge. The governor said he decided to approve the scholarship upfront to ensure his university education did not suffer since his tenure would end in May 2019.