I can never go nude on runway – Jessica Okeke, model

Unlike most parents who tell their children to steer clear of the runway, Jessica Okeke had the blessing of her parents to explore a career in modeling. And today, she’s not only a super model, she has also delved into music and acting.

In this exclusive interview, Okeke talks about her journey into the entertainment world, including her fears and challenges.

Give us a brief profile of yourself?

My name is Jessica Okeke. I am 21 and I am from Abia State. But I was born and bred in Lagos. I attended an all-girls school, Our Lady of Apostles Catholic Secondary School, Lagos. I studied Psychology at University of Ibadan. As a model, I’m in partnership with an NGO called Models Against Malaria. The NGO gives models the opportunity to be active in the society; so we go round educating people about malaria, its effects and preventive measures.

We also give mosquito nets to people mostly in the rural areas. And we have been doing that for two years now. Aside this, I am a singer. Though, I have not released any song, I have a recorded song already. I also play the guitar.

As an actress, I have acted in two movies; one of them is Wedding Party 2 where I starred as a model. I am the current World Miss University Nigeria. Recently, we had a beauty contest in Phnom Penh, Cambodia with 83 contestants from different countries. I emerged one of the Top 10, winning a service award, which means I am World Miss University Service. So, aside Nigeria, I have to be rendering services to other countries in the world. I also got an award as Students’ Peace Ambassador for the United Nations.

How did you come into modeling?