I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress

Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on her career, love life and challenges of being a plus-sized thespian. Enjoy it. Can you briefly tell us about yourself? I'm Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I'm from a family of three. I'm the first daughter and second child. I'm an actor, writer and aspiring producer. How long have you been acting? I have been acting for five years now. Can you mention some of the movies you have done? I have featured in Maduka Daughters, Village Flavour, Okirika, The Israelite, Good Marriage, and Three Bad Girls, to mention a few. How did you join the movie industry? I joined the movie industry after leaving school. I knew I have the talent and I decided to pursue it. What were the challenges you faced at the early stage? My weight was a big challenge. I was very fat at the time and I didn't get featured in roles I knew I could deliver, because all the producers saw was a fat, ugly girl. Not my talent.

How did you overcome it? Oh well, when you get tired of being fed bullshit, you have to make a change at some point. All that matters is how you see yourself. I knew I am more than what they could see and that image alone kept me going. Did it make you depressed? I battled depression at some point. But like I said, if you know who you are, nothing can stop you. Not for too long. Sexual harassment is a common trend in the industry, how did you scale through? I haven't been sexually harassed by any producer, I'm one of the lucky ones. Did you hit the gym or work on your size to fit in? I didn't work on myself to 'fit in'. I'm working on myself for me. I love to look good. And I'm only just getting started. How supportive were your parents when you took the bold step to join Nollywood? I have just my mom now. My dad wouldn't have allowed it, but my mom is supportive. You lost your dad? Yeah in 2012. Did your boyfriend at that time give you the go ahead? I've never really dated anyone all my life. It's funny but true. I'm just learning to truly give love a chance now.