I’ll never beg as a physically challenged

Engineer Chinedu Joseph Alozie, is a physically challenged person who has refused to resign to fate by sitting by the roadside to beg for survival. Today, he is the Chief Executive Officer of El Star Limited. He is into the construction of LED lightings of different kinds. He says nothing would make him seek for a white collar job any longer. According to the Imo state indigene, being self-employed is the best thing that can happen to him.

What did you study in school?

I studied Electronics/Electrical Engineering at Rhema’s Institute of Technology, Abeokuta and graduated with HND upper credit in 1994/96. Since then, I have been into fieldwork, having looked for a white collar job, but could not find any.

How did you find your way from Imo to Ogun State?

For me, it was not a big deal because I was born and bred at Baale Street Ajegunle in Lagos State. My parents sent me to the special School at Orlu from Lagos. And, I always come to meet them in Lagos during long vacations. Unfortunately, it was a month to my graduation that my mother died.

What kind of job do you do now?

At El Star, we do bill board lighting of any kind, traffic lights, advert bill boards, signage, churches lighting, bakeries lighting, clubs lighting, event centers, scroll writings, interior and exterior lighting, hotels, office lighting, private home lighting, etc. We are indeed adding life to Lagos State through our business.

How did you come in contact with your colleague?

I met my colleague, Mr Daniel Sylvester from Umeze Aniocha south in Delta State 25 years ago when we used to cry our cry together, when things were difficult. He is a sportsman in para soccer. He was into power lifting at the national stadium Surulere. He has traveled to many African countries to represent Nigeria in sports. So I found out that he has a dogged spirit. So, as time went by, I told him about my vision and what I am into. And he told me that he has the intention to go into such business too but he had little knowledge on that. Today, he stands as my secretary in the business and we have been going on well. Even as we do the job, he still goes for his training at the stadium.

How did you cope after the death of your parents?

It was a big challenge to me then. To say that a lot of Nigerians are not caring is an understatement. In fact, when my mother died, I did not find it easy as a physically challenged, but I had to move on because I am not a lazy person. That I am driving a car today, is not only because I am a self-made man, rather as a heavenly made man. I toiled and toiled fighting to survive. Many people like me are beggars on the streets. But, I detest that. I would say all that have happened to me and the little breakthrough I have made are as a result of God’s presence in my life.

Why did you decide to study Electrical/Electronics Engineering?

My technical knowhow started when I was in secondary school. And, when my parents observed that, they encouraged me to study the course.

Why did you decide to be on your own?

It was due to the problems and challenges people are physically challenged go through in Nigeria. Despite my second class upper degree certificate, I applied for jobs in many places, but when I am being called up for an interview, when they realize the I am physically challenged, they will start to post me and say they will get back to me which they will not do at end of the day. Having been experiencing that, I decided to see how I can be self-employed. Initially, I started with repairing of home electronic gadgets, TV, radios and others. But with the way things are changing, realizing that Lagos State Government is trying to blend into mega city, I have to look into the society, in order to know how I can change the face of my business. That led me into the construction of LED lighting, which is very challenging because it takes advance knowledge. I had to put myself together to make a crucial study.