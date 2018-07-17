Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Netherlands, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and some other Igbo groups will, today, stage protests against the killing of their members and alleged human rights abuses by security authorities in relation to South East.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Powerful, said the first demonstration will hold at “Lange Poten 4, Postcode: 2511CL Den Haag,” Dutch Parliament building, today, from 10:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.

He said Netherlands’ arm of IPOB as well as Igbo in the country have been mobilised to stage the protest aimed at drawing world’s attention to the plight of Southeastern Nigerians.

He also said there will be another protest on Thursday at “Oude Waalsdorperweg, 10 Postcode: 2597AK Den Haag,” at ICC, in The Hague.

Powerful said Nigerian security agents, who engaged in extrajudicial killings of Igbo will not escape justice.

“Trust IPOB, not minding that the news of Buhari’s visit to the Netherlands came late, we are swinging into action” to draw the world’s attention to what is happening in Nigeria,” he said.

President Buhari is expected, during the visit to Netherlands, to address the ICC, where more than 100 petitions have been written against the Federal Government, especially over killings by herdsmen.

The ICC had said it would investigate the September 2017 invasion of a community in Abia State by soldiers during a military exercise codenamed Operation Python Dance II.

The Office of the Prosecutor of ICC, had said this in response to a petition filed to the court by a Nigerian journalist, Ahaoma Kanu, following the military occupation of Afara Ukwu community in Umuahia, Abia State, in a bid to arrest IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, which led to the killing of several unarmed members of the group.