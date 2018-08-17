– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Netanyahu questioned again in long-running corruption probe
17th August 2018 - Engage actively in politics, SDP tells youths
17th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 140 personnel in Badagry
17th August 2018 - Space technology will boost food security, says NASRDA
17th August 2018 - Flood in Indian state kills 164 people, displaces 223,000
17th August 2018 - Pakistani lawmakers elect Imran Khan as new PM
17th August 2018 - I was elected to Edo people not political leaders — Obaseki
17th August 2018 - WHO expects more Ebola cases in Congo, can’t reach no-go areas
17th August 2018 - Germany set to ease laws to fill skilled labour gaps
17th August 2018 - NIMC registers 1.7 m in Kaduna
Home / World News / Netanyahu questioned again in long-running corruption probe
Netanyahu

Netanyahu questioned again in long-running corruption probe

— 17th August 2018

NAN

Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday over what local media said was a case involving the country’s largest telecoms firm, one of three corruption probes in which he has been named as a suspect.

Netanyahu, a conservative premier now in his fourth term, has denied any wrongdoing in all the cases. He has been questioned over so-called “Case 4000” before and police have yet to make a recommendation about any charges.

The authorities allege Netanyahu awarded regulatory favors to Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for positive coverage of him and his wife on a news website owned by the company.

It could be months away, raising questions as to possible impact on a national ballot scheduled for 2019. Polls show strong support for a Netanyahu reelection, but the investigations have helped rally the center-left opposition.

As police investigators arrived at the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem on Friday, their car was thronged by anti-Netanyahu demonstrators who had unfurled a huge banner reading: “Crime Minister”.

In a brief joint statement, the police and the Israel Securities Agency said only that the Prime Minister had been questioned as part of “the effort against financial crime”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Adefisoye

Engage actively in politics, SDP tells youths

— 17th August 2018

NAN The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in  Ondo State has urged youths to actively participate in politics in order to be part of the decision making process. The Chairman of the party, Mr Korede Duyile, said this in Akure at the official declaration of Mr Tajudeen Adefisoye as flag bearer for the Idanre/ Ifedore Federal…

  • Eid-el-Kabir

    Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 140 personnel in Badagry

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Badagry Command, on Friday said that it had deployed 140 personnel ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, slated for Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. The Unit Commander, Mr Fatai Bakare, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the step was taken to prevent road accidents and…

  • NASRDA

    Space technology will boost food security, says NASRDA

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has expressed hope that space technology would boost food security and encourage other socio-economic developments in Nigeria. A Communiqué of the Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD), a subsidiary of NASRDA, stated this at the end of the centre’s Annual Space Conference and Exhibition, on Friday…

  • political leaders

    I was elected to Edo people not political leaders — Obaseki

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said that he was elected to serve the people of the state and not political leaders. Obaseki said this on Friday during the second anniversary thanksgiving of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Christian Prayer Contact Committee. He was represented by the Secretary to Edo State Government, Mr Osarodion…

  • Hassan

    NIMC registers 1.7 m in Kaduna

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has so far registered 1.7 million people in Kaduna State, the commission’s coordinator in the state, Abubakar Hassan, has said. Hassan who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna said the figure was however far below the eight…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share