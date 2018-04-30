The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Netanyahu says Iran ‘brazenly lying’ after signing nuclear deal
30th April 2018 - America won’t accept killings of Christians in Nigeria-Trump
30th April 2018 - FG responsible for collapse of national security – Governor Wike
30th April 2018 - Buhari and Trump hold joint press conference at White House
30th April 2018 - FRSC blames construction companies for road accidents
30th April 2018 - Kabul bombings kill or wound dozens at rush hour – NYT
30th April 2018 - Man, 27, docked for attempting to steal 18-month-old child
30th April 2018 - Militants threaten to blow oil facilities if fund demands for University not met
30th April 2018 - Security threat stops council elections in Plateau – Lalong
30th April 2018 - Senator restores electricity to 4 Sokoto LGs
Home / World News / Netanyahu says Iran ‘brazenly lying’ after signing nuclear deal
NETANYAHU

Netanyahu says Iran ‘brazenly lying’ after signing nuclear deal

— 30th April 2018

Fox News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed new “dramatic” intelligence Monday which he claimed shows Iran is “brazenly lying” about its nuclear weapons program and shows the country is not complying with the vaunted nuclear deal it signed in 2015.

The information was obtained within the past 10 days, Israeli officials told Fox News. Netanyahu said the ‘half a ton” of files were moved to a “highly secret” location in Tehran after the deal was signed, and contained materials spread over 55,000 pages and 55,000 files on 183 CD’s.

“These files conclusively prove that Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons program,” he said.

Netanyahu displayed what he said was “an exact copy” fo the original materials, which are now in “very safe place” and include incriminating documents, charts, presentations, blueprints, and photos.

Speaking a nationally televised address, Israel’s prime minister said the material is filled with incriminating evidence showing the Iranian program, called “Project Amad,” was to develop a weapon.

Netanyahu briefed President Trump about the intelligence on Saturday and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday. European counterparts were made aware Monday prior to the speech, officials said.

Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to exit the Iran nuke deal, which was signed during the Obama administration. And though he has yet to end it, a crucial deadline for re-certifying the deal is on the horizon.

“In a few days’ time, President Trump… will make a decision on what to do with the nuclear deal,” he said. “I’m sure he’ll do the right thing, the right thing for the United States, the right thing for Israel, the right thing for the peace of the world.”

Netanyahu’s statement also came on the heels of a missile attack in northern Syria that killed nearly 26-pro-government fighters, mostly Iranians, according to a Syria war monitoring group. Israel had no comment on the strike, but there was widespread speculation that Israel was responsible. Tehran has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to help President Bashar Assad’s forces in Syria’s seven-year civil war.

Israel and Iran are arch-enemies, and Israel has said repeatedly it would not allow Iran to establish a permanent military presence in Syria. Iran has already accused Israel of carrying out another airstrike in Syria this month that killed seven Iranian military advisers and vowed revenge.

Pompeo on Sunday ratcheted up the Trump administration’s rhetoric against Iran and offered warm support to Israel, and Saudi Arabia, in the standoff with Tehran.

“The United States is with Israel in this fight,” Pompeo said.

The 2015 nuke deal gave Iran relief from crippling sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Netanyahu has been a leading critic of the agreement, saying it fails to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capability and welcoming Trump’s pledges to withdraw from the deal if it is not changed.

“The nuclear deal gives Iran a clear path to producing an atomic arsenal,” he said Monday.

On Monday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the time when Iran’s enemies can “hit and run” is over.

“They know if they enter military conflict with Iran, they will be hit multiple times,” he said, according to his website. He did not specifically refer to the latest attack in Syria.

Michael Oren, a senior Israeli official, had no comment on the airstrike in Syria, but warned both Syria and Iran against trying to attack.

“If someone shoots at us, we shoot back and we will shoot back either at the Syrian army or the Iranians, at the origin of the aggression,” Oren said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

US - NIGERIA - TRUMP - BUHARI - CHRISTIANS

America won’t accept killings of Christians in Nigeria-Trump

— 30th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC The President of the United States of America Donald Trump on Monday said the killings of Christians in Nigeria is unacceptable. This is even as he said this will top the discussion he and President Muhammadu Buhari will be having in a closed door meeting. Trump said this when he received…

  • GOVERNOR WIKE

    FG responsible for collapse of national security – Governor Wike

    — 30th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the collapse national security is a fallout of the political interference of the Federal Government in the running of security agencies in the country. Governor Wike spoke Monday during a courtesy visit by the participants of Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 Study Group…

  • TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

    Buhari and Trump hold joint press conference at White House

    — 30th April 2018

    Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. This was the first visit for an African head of state to the Trump White House since he was elected in 2016. A joint press conference with the Presidents took place at the White House lawn, with both leaders…

  • frsc

    FRSC blames construction companies for road accidents

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed worry over the high rate of accidents at road construction sites in the country. Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Monday, Oyeyemi said that most of the accidents were caused by lack of traffic signs at diversion points in…

  • abduction

    Man, 27, docked for attempting to steal 18-month-old child

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN A 27-year-old man, Segun Tanimola, who allegedly abducted an 18-month-old baby, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court. Tanimola, who gave no fixed address during trial, faces a charge of child-stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the offence was committed on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share