The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - Nestle invests N74.1bn in 5 years
13th February 2018 - Beyond restructuring: The need for strong institutions
13th February 2018 - ‘How police abandoned us in moment of distress’
13th February 2018 - States’ rising budgets
13th February 2018 - Creating post-service benefits for Lagos civil servants
13th February 2018 - Customs reiterates resolve to fight fuel smuggling
13th February 2018 - 3 policemen killed in Ebonyi
13th February 2018 - Are they masters of realpolitik?
13th February 2018 - Abia APC congratulates Kalu on degree restoration
13th February 2018 - Investors’ net worth on exchange surges by 15.95%
Home / Business / Nestle invests N74.1bn in 5 years

Nestle invests N74.1bn in 5 years

— 13th February 2018

Steve Agbota

As part of its commitment to the economy, Nestle Nigeria  Plc has invested N74.1 billion on its operations in the last five years.

Its Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Alarcon, disclosed this Thursday when the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commissioned the N4.1 billion Milo Ready-To-Drink (RTD) plant in Agbara, Ogun State.

According to him, Nestle will continue to invest in the development of Nigeria’s people, in the innovation of new products to meet consumer needs and preferences, and in new facilities to help the company achieve its growth objectives for the country.

He added: “This new manufacturing facility reflects our confidence in the resilience of Nigeria’s economy and our long term perspective, which looks beyond today. Leveraging our strong R&D capabilities, we continue to develop a relevant wide range of high quality nutritional offerings adapted to local tastes. I mentioned to you earlier that we are committed to developing our people.”

He hinted that the factory is a true reflection of how Nestlé creates shared value for all by providing good jobs, sourcing 80 per cent of its inputs from local farmers and investing in the development of rural communities.

For instance, he said the malt used in Milo is made from sorghum supplied by smallholder farmers who are part of the Sorghum and Millet in the Sahel programme (SMS), which Nestlé runs in partnership with the International Fertiliser Development Corporation (IFDC).

He added: “Under this project, we train farmers on good farming and business practices. The farmers are taught how to improve the quality of their grains while increasing the yield from their farms. The availability of higher quality grains ensures that we have the input needed for Nestlé’s strict quality standards and that the farmers have a steady source of income.

We are constantly inspired by the stories of the 30,000 farmers we have reached through the SMS program in the last 2 years.

One of such success stories is Saadatu from Kano who says that, now, nothing is impossible for her family. By purchasing directly from small-scale suppliers and aggregators, we not only seek to protect the supply and quality of our raw materials, but also to have a positive, long-term impact on the local economy and standards of living of rural communities.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nestle invests N74.1bn in 5 years

— 13th February 2018

Steve Agbota As part of its commitment to the economy, Nestle Nigeria  Plc has invested N74.1 billion on its operations in the last five years. Its Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Alarcon, disclosed this Thursday when the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commissioned the N4.1 billion Milo Ready-To-Drink (RTD) plant in Agbara, Ogun State….

  • Customs reiterates resolve to fight fuel smuggling

    — 13th February 2018

    Zika Bobby The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reiterated its resolve to fight fuel smuggling through the creeks and land borders, describing perpetrators of the act as economic saboteurs and enemies of the country. Assistant Comptroller General and Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone A, Aminu Dahiru, said this in Lagos while disclosing the service’s…

  • 3 policemen killed in Ebonyi

    — 13th February 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Three policemen attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command have reportedly been killed by assailants at Ofunakpa in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state. According to sources, the deceased were among five police officers posted to the boundary between Ofunakpa in Ebonyi and Obubra community in Cross River State to maintain…

  • Abia APC congratulates Kalu on degree restoration

    — 13th February 2018

    Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated former governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on the restoration of his academic degree withdrawn by Abia State University, Ututu. Last week, the state High Court, in Isuikwuato, presided over by Justice Umah Kalu, ordered restoration of the former governor’s degree, earlier withdrawn by the…

  • Investors’ net worth on exchange surges by 15.95%

    — 13th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo; Chinwendu Obienyi Equities trading on the Lagos floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last month closed on a positive note with investors’ net worth bsoaring by 15.95 per cent due to increased activities ahead of 2018 earnings season. The All-Share Index (ASI), which opened for the year at 38,243.19 increased by 6100.46 points…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share