– The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2018 - Watch list: Stop intimidating Fayose, give me a break, Bafarawa tells EFCC
18th September 2018 - Ex-convict arrested for robbery few days after leaving prison
18th September 2018 - Oyo Speaker, Minority Leader, others defect to APC, ADC
18th September 2018 - International community bemoans state of insecurity in the Sahel
18th September 2018 - Gas explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards
18th September 2018 - Sensitisation: NOA urges partnership with MDAs on programmes, policies
18th September 2018 - Igbo in China back Bianca Ojukwu for Senate
18th September 2018 - NPC raises alarm over low birth registration in Ogun
18th September 2018 - NES2018 : FG optimistic economic summit will accelerate achievement of ERGP
18th September 2018 - Fulani chief urges FG to disarm herdsmen in Jigawa
Home / National / NES2018 : FG optimistic economic summit will accelerate achievement of ERGP
NES

NES2018 : FG optimistic economic summit will accelerate achievement of ERGP

— 18th September 2018

NAN

The Federal Government says it is optimistic the 2018 Nigeria Economic Summit (NES) will help to accelerate the achievement of the governance component of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, the Minister for Budget and National Planning, made this known at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja to herald the summit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ERGP is a medium-term plan of 2017 to 2020, launched by the President Muhammadu Buhari in April 2017.

READ ALSO Fulani chief urges FG to disarm herdsmen in Jigawa

ERGP sets out the direction of government policy for the economy to put it on path of a strong, diversified, inclusive and sustainable growth.

The strategy of the ERGP aims to address the issues of macroeconomic stabilisation, agriculture and food security, transportation, energy and industrialisation in the country.

“This year’s summit is designed to accelerate progress toward the implementation of the governance component of the ERGP.

“The ultimate goal is to stimulate discussions on accelerating implementation of the ERGP strategies on governance in order to enhance the social welfare of the Nigerian people.

“It is against this backdrop that the summit is structured along areas of corruption and rule of law, effective public institutions, sustainable economic opportunities, human development and participation and citizen’s right.

“The summit will underscore the link between good governance and economic growth and development as set out in the ERGP.

“And it will also highlight the current state of governance and challenges in delivering public services to citizens to identify ways of overcoming those challenges,’’ Udoma said.

The minister said that the government had continued to implement the various strategies outlined in the ERGP toward enhancing good governance and strengthening the country’s institutions and the results were encouraging.

While reiterating the positive outcomes of the implementation of the ERGP, Udoma said that more work still had to be done in the country.

READ ALSO Bayelsa set to enjoy uninterrupted power supply

He expressed government’s commitment in sustaining implementation of policies geared toward good governance and strengthening of institutions toward the realisation of the objectives of the ERGP.

The minister commended the media and other corporate organisations that had continued to support the realisation of the summit, while urging for more media cooperation in reporting the two days event.

NAN reports that the NES is organised annually by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Government represented by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

It provides a forum for dialogue among top stakeholders to reflect on issues constraining national development with the aim of building consensus to evolve common strategies and policy framework for addressing these issues.

The summit is will be help in Abuja from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23.

Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAFARAWA

Watch list: Stop intimidating Fayose, give me a break, Bafarawa tells EFCC

— 18th September 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A former Governor of Sokoto State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to stop intimidating Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State with its threat to investigate him on alleged corruption and misconduct in public…

  • ARRESTED

    Ex-convict arrested for robbery few days after leaving prison

    — 18th September 2018

    The suspect, according to a statement on Tuesday, was arrested on September 17, at Ototo Village, along Kobape Road, Abeokuta. Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State, have arrested an ex-convict, one Ayomide Ifabode, for allegedly stealing a Nissan Almera car with registration number AAB 87 TF, few days after he left prison. The suspect,…

  • oyo

    Oyo Speaker, Minority Leader, others defect to APC, ADC

    — 18th September 2018

    NAN The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Olagunju Ojo, the Minority Leader,  and five other lawmakers on Tuesday defected to three different parties. The Clerk of the House, Mr Paul Bankole, read the separate letters of defection by the lawmakers during the plenary session in Ibadan. The News Agency of Nigeria…

  • SAHEL

    International community bemoans state of insecurity in the Sahel

    — 18th September 2018

    “This year has also shown the continuous impact of climate change and food insecurity on the Sahel population…” Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The international community has expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the Sahel region as a result of Boko Haram activities and herders-farmers clashes. READ ALSO: Buhari not indifferent to farmers/herders clashes – Presidency…

  • EXPLOSIONS

    Gas explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards

    — 18th September 2018

    Chiamaka Ajeamo Following the rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) has called for stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country. A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]