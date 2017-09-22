The Sun News
NERC working to end estimated billing system – official

NERC working to end estimated billing system – official

— 22nd September 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it is looking into options to fast-track metering with the aim of eliminating Estimated Billing System in the country.

NERC said the Commission had observed that Estimated Billing had not been served Nigerians well as was designed by the Commission.

NERC Commissioner for Finance and Management Services, Nathan Rogers Shatti, made this known to Newsmen during at Stakeholders Consultation on Draft Business Continuity Regulation for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, on Thursday, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Shatti said, “The commission brought up processes and procedures for Estimated Billing but it has realized that the process were not properly followed,  leading to Nigerians been given bills that cannot be accounted for and we know it is not proper, so the commission has decided on a strategy to deal with the challenge of delayed deployment of meter to solve the problem of Estimated Billing.”

He also said that after the Commission ended its wide consultation with stakeholders nationwide in September, it would come up with a regulation and open the market for those with the financial muscles to invest into meter deployment adding that the commission is also strategising  towards allowing customers to acquire meters and get back their money through energy supply.

The Commissioner said that the Stakeholders Consultation Business Continuity Regulations was designed with the aim of “Reviewing the methodology for determining the cost of energy in the country and not to take over or witch hunt electricity distribution companies in the country as some erroneously assume.

He NERC official also  explained that the “Consistently changing macro economic environment of the country requires a more consistent and proactive review of the tariff system in the country to reflect factors affecting electricity supply for both customers and distributors.”

He maintained that the commission wass pushing for a legislation to punish those involved in power theft and other electricity offences noting that it is within the purview of the Commission to do all it caould to ensure that Nigerians enjoy a consistent and steady power supply.

