The Sun News
Latest
11th October 2017 - Tagging IPOB terrorist organisation embarrassed Nigeria globally – Prof. Nebo
11th October 2017 - North divided over restructuring
11th October 2017 - Food insecurity: Ex-minister, UNIPORT VC seek implementation of Maputo Protocol
11th October 2017 - Breaking: 2 kidnapped Chinese workers regain freedom
11th October 2017 - Seadogs join calls for restructuring
11th October 2017 - Emir appeals to religious, traditional rulers to support girl-child education
11th October 2017 - Payroll fraud: Uneasy calm in Bayelsa as govt. compile names
11th October 2017 - Lagos endorses Digital Banana’s Technology hub
11th October 2017 - Union decries killings of Nigerians in South Africa
11th October 2017 - Poly teachers issue 21-day strike notice
Home / National / NERC to increase fines for electricity theft

NERC to increase fines for electricity theft

— 21st August 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja

Indications have emerged that the penalty for electricity theft might be increased to N200,000 from the current N50,000.

According to a recent document, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has temporarily agreed to the request by one of the 11 power distribution companies for such increment.

As contained in the minutes of the 17th power sector stakeholders’ meeting held in Jos, Plateau State, operators had pressed for an increase in the amount paid as fines to discourage unscrupulous electricity consumers from defrauding distribution companies.

The Jos Disco had reported during the meeting of an increase in theft of electricity by consumers and that through the assistance of the Department of State Services and other security agencies, some consumers had been apprehended and made to pay the penalty.

The official noted that over 200 high-profile culprits, including corporate organisations and individuals, had been identified and punished accordingly, adding that the electricity thieves were made to pay the sum of N50,000 as penalty before being reconnected.

The minutes stated that the official “appealed that the penalty be increased to N200,000 to curb the menace of energy theft and noted that plans were underway to extend the initiative to other states within its franchise area.”

“NERC agreed that the N50,000 penalty was not enough and promised to look into the matter and report back in the coming week,” the document stated.

A senior official of NERC also reportedly told participants at the gathering that the indebtedness of discos and network capacity issues were some of the reasons the power distributors often rejected electricity load allocated to them.

The document stated that the official “highlighted factors that affect the discos’ ability to off-take more load.”

The NERC had observed that the indebtedness of discos was a major reason they often reject part of electricity allocated to them by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

According to NERC, most Discos were heavily indebted to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc, a development that has adversely affected the sector.

Post Views: 71
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. shina 11th October 2017 at 3:48 pm
    Reply

    How can I report electricity theft in Lagos
    Who should I meet at the Ikeja electric disco which office cos those ikedc officials in my area are corrupt and already know about it

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tagging IPOB terrorist organisation embarrassed Nigeria globally – Prof. Nebo

— 11th October 2017

From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, has joined other millions of Nigerians in condemning the Federal Government for branding the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation. He lamented that such tag truncated the global respect Nigeria had been battling to redeem in the recent past. Prof. Nebo…

  • North divided over restructuring

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Noah Ebije and Sola Ojo, Kaduna Prominent northern leaders and known pressure groups from the region, on Wednesday, expressed divided opinions and views over the much-debated issue of restructuring the country. First to fire the salvo was Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State who maintained that the North was not against restructuring. Governor…

  • Food insecurity: Ex-minister, UNIPORT VC seek implementation of Maputo Protocol

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A former Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Prof. Ndowa Lale, on Wednesday, lamented the growing food insecurity in the country, and advocating the implementation of the Maputo Protocol. They both said that the situation had caused an increase on the…

  • Breaking: 2 kidnapped Chinese workers regain freedom

    — 11th October 2017

      From Molly Kilete, Abuja The two Chinese construction workers kidnapped on October 5, while on inspection of a road project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have regained their freedom. Hu Kai, and Pan Xiang, staff of China Geo Engineering Construction Company (CGECC), Abuja, were said to have regained their freedom Monday. They were…

  • Seadogs join calls for restructuring

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Adewale Sanyaolu The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as the Pyrates Confraternity, has drummed support for the restructuring of the country saying such move would address the rising agitation for cessation among ethnic nationalities. A statement signed by the International President of NAS, Arthur Boje Esq, explained that there was little or…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share