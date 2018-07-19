– The Sun News
BLACK MOVEMENT

NBM begins annual convention today, holds 14th lecture

19th July 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

The 40th annual national convention of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM), a non-governmental organisation, is scheduled to commence today, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

READ ALSO: NBM disowns Black Axe over arrest of 120 suspected cultists

Also slated for the convention is the 14th annual lecture with the theme: “The Role and impact of security in nation building.”

As part of the celebration, the Pan African organisation will be campaigning on the environmental friendly way of using plastics in the state.

National President of the organisation, Felix Kupa, said as environmental issues are not priority for many people, compared to more immediate concerns in their day-to-day lives, the campaign is largely driven by an urge to avoid unnecessary wastage and to protect the physical surface of the communities, which will require large scale and sustained collective effort.

He added that in the environmentally friendly community, there should be more than just a recycling programme in place.

Kupa said as part of its contribution towards healthcare system in Nigeria, NBM will be presenting an Oxygen Concentrator to the state hospital in Ijebu-Ode during the convention.

Other activities, he noted, will include a free medical outreach, courtesy calls to notable personalities, including Governor Ibikunle Amosun and top traditional rulers.

