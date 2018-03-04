The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - Nemesis catches up with killers of mother, son on fishing trip in Delta
4th March 2018 - How SARS murdered marine engineer only son of 64-yr-old widow
4th March 2018 - Truck driver crushes his in-law
4th March 2018 - Police nab prime suspect in failed assassination attempt
4th March 2018 - Why prostate cancer is killing men – Elochukwu, health expert
4th March 2018 - John Odigie – Oyegun : Game Master
4th March 2018 - They are having sex in Big Brother Naija and so what?
4th March 2018 - Safe ways to clean your ears
4th March 2018 - Swimcount: Breakthrough in early diagnosis of male infertility
4th March 2018 - EFCC, forgery and the law
Home / National / Nemesis catches up with killers of mother, son on fishing trip in Delta

Nemesis catches up with killers of mother, son on fishing trip in Delta

— 4th March 2018

Ngozi Uwujare

 

The blood of Mrs Anetorofa Nicholas and her son, Doutimi Enawonyebo, which had been crying for vengeance in Obudu Creek, Ayakoromo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, would now quieten down, following the arrest of the two men responsible for their murder.

Nicholas and her son were killed by the duo of Ikechukwu Oguma, 22 and Siekou-Emiegha Fullpower, 27, on July 3, 2017, about 10pm, as they were fishing in Ayakoromo. For seven months, police detectives at the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Delta State Police Command, Asaba, had been on the hunt for the culprits.

Nemesis finally caught up with the alleged culprits, when they were arrested for a case of armed robbery. In the course of interrogation, they confessed to the murder of Nicholas and her son. They revealed that they were hired by the co-wife of the deceased, who paid them N200,000 to eliminate the hapless woman and her son.

As Sunday Sun learnt from the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mustapha, the suspects belonged to a notorious group of sea pirates that had been terrorizing people in the area.

He said that Oguma and Fullpower were arrested on February 12, 2018 at Otu-jeremi in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. The police boss said that on the fateful night the duo shot the victims to death. Upon hearing the sound of the gunshots, people in the community immediately alerted policemen at Ayakoromo Police Station.

Oguma and Fullpower were also alleged to have kidnapped one Bisi Asiame, who was held in the forest and tied to a tree. They held him until the family paid a N1 million ransom. Police investigation also linked them to the killing of an Army intelligence officer, and another Abebike Nicodemus, a native of Enekenogbe. 

At the headquarters of the command, one the suspects, Oguma, who is from Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State said: “I have been involved in several offences, I have killed people and I engage in armed robbery in Ayakoromo community. It was Siekou-Emiegha Fullpower, who brought the business to kill a woman and her son while they were fishing. Fullpower was paid N200,000 for the assassination of the victims, he only gave me N10,000. Since the night of that day, we saw the woman and her son where they were fishing. We shot them and ran away. I left the community until I was arrested for armed robbery.”

His accomplice, Fullpower added: “I was paid N200,000.00 by the co-wife of the woman, to kill her and the son. After killing them, I left the community but I was arrested at Oginibo community after robbing some victims.”

The police boss assured that suspects would be charged to court soon.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nemesis catches up with killers of mother, son on fishing trip in Delta

— 4th March 2018

Ngozi Uwujare   The blood of Mrs Anetorofa Nicholas and her son, Doutimi Enawonyebo, which had been crying for vengeance in Obudu Creek, Ayakoromo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, would now quieten down, following the arrest of the two men responsible for their murder. Nicholas and her son were killed by the duo of…

  • How SARS murdered marine engineer only son of 64-yr-old widow

    — 4th March 2018

    GYANG BERE, Jos Until the day she dies, January 25, 2018, would remain a black day in the life of 64-year-old Justina Anthony, a widow, whose only son and a graduate of marine engineering, Henry Anthony Dokatiri, was killed by operatives of the Special Armed Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Plateau State Police Command, Jos….

  • Truck driver crushes his in-law

    — 4th March 2018

    A truck driver who crushed his in-law cum assistant has been inconsolable since the accident happened along Apapa-Oshodi expressway, in Lagos State. It was gathered that the vehicle conveying one 40-feet container got stuck in traffic gridlock at Coconut bus stop, near Tin-Can Island Port, when the assistant came down from the vehicle. An eyewitness,…

  • Police nab prime suspect in failed assassination attempt

    — 4th March 2018

    …That left 16 pellets in victim’s body MATTHEW DIKE Matthew Igboja, who survived an assassination attempt by the whiskers, has heaved a sigh of relief, after the Lagos State Police Command arrested the person (name withheld), who was alleged to have masterminded the crime. When the incident happened, the hoodlums shot him at close range…

  • Why prostate cancer is killing men – Elochukwu, health expert

    — 4th March 2018

    …Says men don’t treat their health as a priority   ENYERIBE EJIOGU ([email protected])   The growing incidence of prostate disease would get worse unless men begin to take keen interest in the proper management of their health, by undergoing regular checks, and particularly when they attain the age of 40. Elochukwu Adibo, a biomedical research…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share