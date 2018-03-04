Nemesis catches up with killers of mother, son on fishing trip in Delta

Ngozi Uwujare

The blood of Mrs Anetorofa Nicholas and her son, Doutimi Enawonyebo, which had been crying for vengeance in Obudu Creek, Ayakoromo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, would now quieten down, following the arrest of the two men responsible for their murder.

Nicholas and her son were killed by the duo of Ikechukwu Oguma, 22 and Siekou-Emiegha Fullpower, 27, on July 3, 2017, about 10pm, as they were fishing in Ayakoromo. For seven months, police detectives at the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Delta State Police Command, Asaba, had been on the hunt for the culprits.

Nemesis finally caught up with the alleged culprits, when they were arrested for a case of armed robbery. In the course of interrogation, they confessed to the murder of Nicholas and her son. They revealed that they were hired by the co-wife of the deceased, who paid them N200,000 to eliminate the hapless woman and her son.

As Sunday Sun learnt from the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mustapha, the suspects belonged to a notorious group of sea pirates that had been terrorizing people in the area.

He said that Oguma and Fullpower were arrested on February 12, 2018 at Otu-jeremi in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. The police boss said that on the fateful night the duo shot the victims to death. Upon hearing the sound of the gunshots, people in the community immediately alerted policemen at Ayakoromo Police Station.

Oguma and Fullpower were also alleged to have kidnapped one Bisi Asiame, who was held in the forest and tied to a tree. They held him until the family paid a N1 million ransom. Police investigation also linked them to the killing of an Army intelligence officer, and another Abebike Nicodemus, a native of Enekenogbe.

At the headquarters of the command, one the suspects, Oguma, who is from Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State said: “I have been involved in several offences, I have killed people and I engage in armed robbery in Ayakoromo community. It was Siekou-Emiegha Fullpower, who brought the business to kill a woman and her son while they were fishing. Fullpower was paid N200,000 for the assassination of the victims, he only gave me N10,000. Since the night of that day, we saw the woman and her son where they were fishing. We shot them and ran away. I left the community until I was arrested for armed robbery.”

His accomplice, Fullpower added: “I was paid N200,000.00 by the co-wife of the woman, to kill her and the son. After killing them, I left the community but I was arrested at Oginibo community after robbing some victims.”

The police boss assured that suspects would be charged to court soon.