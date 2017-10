From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Workers of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have suspended their nationwide strike.

The suspension was announced after a peace agreement was brokered between labour leaders, NEMA management and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

NEMA workers on Thursday shut down its offices nationwide to compel the management to pay their outstanding allowances and other entitlements.

The development that became embarrassing to NEMA management forced it to quickly revisit an existing industrial agreement, and with the intervention of the labour minister, was able to resolve it amicably.

NEMA spokesman, Sani Datti, who confirmed the resolution of the industrial dispute in a statement on Friday, commended the intervention of the federal government and commitment of the workers to peaceful working environment in NEMA.

He said that the workers, at the meeting with the Minister of Labour and other concerned parties, discussed extensively matters that relate to their welfare and other areas of misunderstanding, and they were fully resolved with timeline for implementation which would be closely monitored by the federal government.