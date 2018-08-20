NEMA urges Nigerians to be safety conscious during Eid-el-Kabir

NAN

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged Nigerians to be safety conscious during and after the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir

The Director-General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Maihajja, who made the plea on Monday, advised parents and guardians to be extra vigilant in keeping watch over their children and wards.

Maihajja also advised the beach revellers to be watchful of the unstable ocean surge currently being witnessed across the coastlines.

While congratulating the Muslims for witnessing the celebration, he advised the beach operators to take all necessary precautions to ensure safety of the revellers.

READ ALSO Civil Defence deploys 750 officers in Yobe for Sallah

The director-general also advised both private and commercial watercraft operators to ensure that their routes along the inland ways were log free.

“Please ensure you install all gadgets on your ferries and boats in order to make your boats safe in the night during operations.

“Watercaft operators must ensure that all their passengers put on live jackets that are effective,” he said in a statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesman for the agency.

Maihajja said that overloading had been attributed to be the main cause of the most watercrafts capsising, advising boat operators to avoid overloading.

The director-general, however, called on the motorists to cooperate with the traffic agencies for their safety on the highways during the festive period.

Maihajja urged the passengers and commercial motorists to be alert and should not hesitate to draw the attention of enforcement agents on the highways to any sign that pose risk for their safety.

He urged Nigerians to make use of the national emergency toll free line 112 for help or alert on whatever they see as unusual.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had declared Aug.21 and Aug. 22 as public holidays for Sallah celebration.