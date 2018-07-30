NEMA to engage states in effective disaster management

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has resolved to engage state governments in an intensive advocacy and sensitisation on the need to key into disaster risk management as a multi-stakeholder activity.

A statement issued, in Abuja, on Sunday, by NEMA spokesman, Sani Datti, indicated that its Director General, Mustapha Maihaja, made the commitment at a retreat for its management staff and heads of its zonal and operational offices, in Abuja.

He identified prompt response as key parameters in disaster management, thus, soliciting the support and collaboration of the states in issues of emergency response.

On the upgrade of disaster management, the NEMA boss said that emerging issues that are international in nature such as the aspect of disaster risk reduction, sendai framework, satellite surveillance system for disaster preparedness and mitigation would be implemented or embraced.

He said that reinvigorated efforts are being made for proper distribution of equipment across Nigeria for disaster management.

He revealed that the Governing Council of NEMA was particularly concerned about the present welfare condition of the staff, which was noted to be inadequate despite the risks involved in the discharge of their duties.

He reassured of a close working relationship with labour unions to bridge gaps between the management staff and union to stave off tendency of suspicion and acrimony for better industrial harmony.