– The Sun News
Latest
1st September 2018 - NEMA tasks disaster management agencies on coordination
1st September 2018 - Yar’adua Center set to train 3,800 youths annually
1st September 2018 - CVR: INEC registers 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State
1st September 2018 - Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel
1st September 2018 - Why Nigeria won’t respond to Trump’s comment – Presidency
1st September 2018 - Flood: Niger spends N674 on relief materials –official
1st September 2018 - Flood claims 14 lives in Niger — official
1st September 2018 - Ugborodo crisis: Community begins reconciliation process
1st September 2018 - Buhari approves Masanawa as NSPMC MD,  3 EDs
1st September 2018 - Air Force tasks officers, personnel on physical fitness
Home / National / NEMA tasks disaster management agencies on coordination
disaster management

NEMA tasks disaster management agencies on coordination

— 1st September 2018

NAN

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called for stronger synergy among disaster stakeholders for easy coordination of activities during emergencies.

The NEMA Coordinator, Imo/Abia Operation Office, Mr Evans Ugoh, made the call in Owerri on Saturday during a meeting of disaster management  stakeholders.

The meeting was organised by NEMA in collaboration with Imo State Emergency Management Agency (ISEMA).

Ugoh said the meeting was aimed at ascertaining the level of readiness of other disaster management agencies for effective service delivery.

He said collaboration among the agencies would a long way to ensure effective disaster management.

READ ALSO Yar’adua Center set to train 3,800 youths annually

In his contribution, the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Dasuki Galadanchi, gave the assurance that the police would continue to collaborate with NEMA to ensure effective disaster management.

Galadanchi said that effective communication would be a stronger tool for the synergy.

He also said effective decentralisation of NEMA would improve its activities in local government areas.

“We must begin to carry activities to villages,’’ he said.

The Executive Director of ISEMA, Mrs Uche Ezeonyeasi, said that the agency was on the verge of opening annexes in local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Fire Service were represented at the meeting.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

disaster management

NEMA tasks disaster management agencies on coordination

— 1st September 2018

NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called for stronger synergy among disaster stakeholders for easy coordination of activities during emergencies. The NEMA Coordinator, Imo/Abia Operation Office, Mr Evans Ugoh, made the call in Owerri on Saturday during a meeting of disaster management  stakeholders. The meeting was organised by NEMA in collaboration with Imo…

  • Yar’adua

    Yar’adua Center set to train 3,800 youths annually

    — 1st September 2018

    NAN The Umaru Musa Yar’adua Human Development Centre in Katsina is to  annually train about 3,800 youths on Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and other skills. The President of the centre, Mr Muttaqa Darma, gave the assurance at the formal launch of the centre on Saturday in Katsina. Darma, a former Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund,…

  • CVR

    CVR: INEC registers 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State

    — 1st September 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which came to an end on Aug. 31. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Malam Abdullahi Kaugama, who announced this at a news conference in Kaduna on Saturday, said that…

  • KAITA

    Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel

    — 1st September 2018

    NAN AVM Saddiq Kaita, the Air Officer Commanding, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Ground Training, Enugu, has directed NAF personnel to display exemplary discipline and professionalism at all times. Kaita gave the directive while addressing officers, airmen and airwomen at the end of the compulsory 10-kilometre 3rd Quarterly Route March for all NAF personnel in Enugu…

  • PRESIDENCY

    Why Nigeria won’t respond to Trump’s comment – Presidency

    — 1st September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has stated reasons why the Nigerian Government will not respond to a statement credited to President Donald Trump of the United States of America that Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari was ‘lifeless’, following a visit to the White House earlier this year. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share