NEMA, stakeholders, strategise to curb flooding in Niger, Kwara

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Minna operational office met with stakeholders in disaster management and adopted strategies on ways to minimise the effects of flooding in Niger and Kwara.

According to a communique issued in Minna on Thursday, the meeting focused on implication of 2018 annual seasonal rainfall prediction alerts by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency.

The communique stated that there should be more awareness creation and sensitisation on environmental issues in different native languages using the media.

It noted that government, stakeholders and communities should collaborate to re-introduce the general sanitation day.

The communique resolved that there should be sensitisation on the adoption of sustainable farming practice to minimise environmental degradation such as tree felling that exposed the soil to direct impact.

It suggested the introduction of early warning systems and pre-planning activities to reduce the impact of flooding and address challenges caused by flood to help preserve communities for improved livelihood and food security.

The communique called for monitoring of trans-boundary streams and river flows for effective dam operations as well as flood control and management.

It also suggested the provision of long-term plan on dual homes and involvement of the affected communities in the choice of resettlement.

The communique, however called on government to come up with stiff penalty against indiscriminate dumping of refuse as well as partner with media organisations to publicise its activities.