– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - NEMA, stakeholders, strategise to curb flooding in Niger, Kwara
13th September 2018 - Osaka not saddened by Serena row in U.S. Open final
13th September 2018 - JUST IN: Anxiety as aircraft overshoots runway in Abuja
13th September 2018 - $8.9b annual post-harvest losses unacceptable, says FG
13th September 2018 - JUST IN: Security operatives storm mast mounted by angry Nigerian beside Aso Rock villa
13th September 2018 - Defection: Court asked to declare Govs Ortom, Tambuwal, Ahmed’s seats vacant
13th September 2018 - Climate change: ECOWAS engages experts
13th September 2018 - Herdsmen’s killings: Northern churches blame Buhari for inaction
13th September 2018 - Optimise interdependence of men, women in agriculture, VC tells FG
13th September 2018 - INEC denies plan to postpone 2019 general elections
Home / National / NEMA, stakeholders, strategise to curb flooding in Niger, Kwara
stakeholders

NEMA, stakeholders, strategise to curb flooding in Niger, Kwara

— 13th September 2018

NAN

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Minna operational office met with stakeholders in disaster management and adopted strategies on ways to minimise the effects of flooding in Niger and Kwara.

According to a communique issued in Minna on Thursday, the meeting focused on implication of 2018 annual seasonal rainfall prediction alerts by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency.

The communique stated that there should be more awareness creation and sensitisation on environmental issues in different native languages using the media.

READ ALSO Katsina floods: NEMA restrategizes for effective disaster management

It noted that government, stakeholders and communities should collaborate to re-introduce the general sanitation day.

The communique resolved that there should be sensitisation on the adoption of sustainable farming practice to minimise environmental degradation such as tree felling that exposed the soil to direct impact.

It suggested the introduction of early warning systems and pre-planning activities to reduce the impact of flooding and address challenges caused by flood to help preserve communities for improved livelihood and food security.

The communique called for monitoring of trans-boundary streams and river flows for effective dam operations as well as flood control and management.

It also suggested the provision of long-term plan on dual homes and involvement of the affected communities in the choice of resettlement.

The communique, however called on government to come up with stiff penalty against indiscriminate dumping of refuse as well as partner with media organisations to publicise its activities.

Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

stakeholders

NEMA, stakeholders, strategise to curb flooding in Niger, Kwara

— 13th September 2018

NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Minna operational office met with stakeholders in disaster management and adopted strategies on ways to minimise the effects of flooding in Niger and Kwara. According to a communique issued in Minna on Thursday, the meeting focused on implication of 2018 annual seasonal rainfall prediction alerts by the Nigerian…

  • AIRCRAFT

    JUST IN: Anxiety as aircraft overshoots runway in Abuja

    — 13th September 2018

    …It’s re-opened, says FAAN Uche Usim, Abuja There was panic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday morning, as a Gulfstream IV charter aircraft, belonging to Skybird Aviation, overshot the runway and forced the facility to be partially shut.  The incident occurred late Wednesday night but the effect was mainly felt, on Thursday…

  • OGBEH

    $8.9b annual post-harvest losses unacceptable, says FG

    — 13th September 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has vowed to tackle post-harvest losses in the agribusiness sub-sector which the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute estimates to be $8.9 billion annually. To this end, it has created the Secured Agricultural-Commodity Transport Corridor (SAT-C), an initiative meant to tackle the ineffective supply…

  • ASO ROCK

    JUST IN: Security operatives storm mast mounted by angry Nigerian beside Aso Rock villa

    — 13th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Nigerians who gathered to watch the man who mounted a 50-metre communication mast overlooking the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, protesting alleged bad leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, were chased away by soldiers from operatives Guards Brigade, on Thursday morning. The crowd, comprising motorists, passengers and other residents in the Federal Capital Territory…

  • COURT

    Defection: Court asked to declare Govs Ortom, Tambuwal, Ahmed’s seats vacant

    — 13th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has been asked to declare the seats of Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, vacant by reason of their defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to‎ the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Already,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]