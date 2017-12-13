The Sun News
NEMA seeks involvement of states in rehabilitating returnees from Libya
Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja,  has urged states to facilitate the rehabilitation of their indigenes who voluntarily returned from Libya.

He made the call Tuesday night in Lagos while receiving 142 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya.

Maihajja, who was represented by Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, NEMA’s South-West Zonal Coordinator, stressed the need for every state to complement the efforts being made at the national and international levels to rehabilitate such returnees.

The director-general, who noted that Edo and Osun had keyed into such the rehabilitation programme, called on more states to emulate them by offering assistance to the returnees from their states.

Maihajja thanked the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) for facilitating the repatriation of the returnees and also providing assistance for their rehabilitation.

The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 11.25p.m aboard a Nouvelair Airbus A320 aircraft with registration Number: TS-INA, comprising 52 adult females, 86 adult males, two children and two infants.

The first batch of 245 returnees had earlier arrived at about 8.25p.m at the airport aboard an Afriqiyah Airbus 330-300 aircraft with registration Number 5A-ONR.

The returnees were also received by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). (NAN)

